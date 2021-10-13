Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Infrastructure Strategy ‘long Overdue’

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Civil Contractors NZ

A draft national 30-year Infrastructure Strategy has been released by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Te Waihanga, setting a blueprint for the country to address its massive infrastructure deficit, improve resilience and streamline infrastructure construction.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock welcomed the Draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy, saying it provided vital vision and direction for the country’s infrastructure networks, framing challenges and solutions in a way that was ‘long overdue’.

“It seems a glaring omission for the country to have gone so long without an overarching strategy for something as important as infrastructure. Once finalised, this strategy will inform the national approach and give industry and government more clarity on the work ahead.”

Mr Silcock said the New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy mapped out the challenges the country faces in terms of infrastructure construction and provision, and also recommends actions on key issues such as cost escalation, climate change and ongoing maintenance.

He said it would be interesting to see government’s response to the 67 recommendations provided in the strategy, which include improving water infrastructure pricing and provision, clearer long-term funding intentions and a clear national direction for waste management.

The strategy included estimates of the cost required to meet New Zealand’s infrastructure needs if the country was to ‘build itself out’ of trouble at around 9.6 per cent of GDP over a 30-year period, up from 5.5 per cent of GDP.

Despite this, it stopped short of recommending a major build programme straight away, suggesting a clear direction and systematic change to better pay for transport and water infrastructure was needed to sustain the levels of infrastructure construction required over the coming decades.

While a draft, the strategy sets out a proposed direction based on research and consultation. The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission Te Waihanga is now awaiting feedback from the Minister and will consider this before refining the strategy for release early next year. Once finalised, government will respond to recommendations and advice in the strategy.

The Draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy is currently with the Minister for Infrastructure awaiting feedback and will be finalised in early 2022.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Civil Contractors NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 