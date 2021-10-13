Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand's 787 'Jabaseat' To Join Super Saturday

Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Jabaseat.

Air New Zealand is transforming a 787 aircraft into a special vaccination clinic to encourage Aucklanders to get vaccinated this Super Saturday.

Bound for ‘destination vaccination’, Aucklanders will be able to board the Jabaseat flight, receive their vaccination and enjoy Air New Zealand's world-renowned customer service and hospitality. In addition to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of an aircraft hangar, visitors will tour Business Premier, enjoy free inflight snacks and receive a special boarding pass to commemorate the moment.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan says the airline's Jabaseat vaccination clinic will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Aucklanders.

"Vaccinations are key to protecting our communities and opening New Zealand up again. We’re getting ready to reunite families and fly Kiwis to their holiday destinations – but first New Zealand needs to get vaccinated. The more who can get involved with Super Saturday, the better.

“We know Aucklanders have been doing it tough recently and we hope the idea of boarding an international aircraft for the first time in a long while will lift some spirits – while also encouraging people to protect themselves.

"As New Zealand's national carrier, we're massive supporters of vaccinations. This latest push follows our mandate for all essential Air New Zealand employees to be vaccinated and recently announcing a no jab, no fly policy for those on our international flights."

People will board through the front door into Business Premier, where they will receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine in their arm of choice. They will then move through the cabin into Economy where a snack service will commence. While they wait to disembark after the observation period, Kiwis will be able to enjoy the inflight entertainment and dream about where they’d like to fly next.

Face masks will need to be worn throughout Saturday’s flight and physical distancing will be practiced, ensuring customer and crew safety.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 