Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Sweet Result For The South Island Office With Sara Lee Purchase

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have assisted New Zealand based investment group the South Island Office (through its investment entities) on all aspects of the AU$95m purchase of consumer favourite Sara Lee from McCain Foods.

The acquisition includes the sales rights for the brand in New Zealand, Australia and most of the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Sara Lee holds approximately 53 per cent of the frozen dessert market across Australia and New Zealand.

The Chapman Tripp team comprised partner Fiona Bennett, senior solicitors Sam Steven and Ryan Bridgman and solicitor Stephanie Knowler for the corporate and commercial aspects, together with partner Gerard Souness, special counsel Joshua Jones and solicitor Matt Grenfell from finance.

“This was a complex transaction which included an asset carve out from McCain’s existing operations and ongoing transitional arrangements, an internal group restructuring on the buy-side and a leveraged finance model which included a third party purchase and lease back of the underlying Sara Lee property in Australia,” Fiona Bennett said.

“It was particularly satisfying to have the South Island Office again seek Chapman Tripp’s advice on this transaction as we also advised them on their purchase last year of Original Foods N.Z. Limited.”

Gadens assisted on the Australian law aspects of the transaction, with their team comprising of corporate partner Jeremy Smith, special counsel Winnie Sinn, senior associate Lauren Guercio and lawyer Chris Borghesi. They were supported by partners Sean Huggins and Andrea Towson (real estate and construction), Brett Feltham (employment) and Elliot Raleigh (banking and finance).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Chapman Tripp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 