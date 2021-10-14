Toy Sales Surge Ahead Of Christmas Stock Shortage Fears

New toy sales on Trade Me are up 40 per cent as Kiwis rush to get their kids the top toys for Christmas amidst global stock shortage fears, according to the online marketplace’s latest data.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said while there’s still 72 sleeps until Christmas, global toy shortage fears have pushed some parents to get started on their Christmas shopping already.

“With global supply chain issues, there’s going to be a shortage of toy products this silly season. This means if you want that ‘it’ toy for your child this Christmas - get in quick or risk missing out.”

In September, the number of new toy sales on the site were up 40 per cent when compared with the year prior. “We have thousands of stores on Trade Me selling new goods and they’re telling us that Kiwis have started their Christmas shopping earlier than normal this year while the digital shelves are full.”

Miss Silvester said the online marketplace had seen a 49 per cent increase in the sale of new trampolines in September when compared to the same month last year along with a 42 per cent increase in the sale of new Lego items, and an 81 per cent jump in sales for new kids’ bikes.

“While some of these increases could be a result of pent-up demand from the August lockdown, we reckon a lot of New Zealanders are getting cracking on their Christmas shopping already and are clearly looking forward to spoiling their loved ones after the year that’s been.”

The top 10 toys for Kiwi kids this Christmas

Miss Silvester said the online marketplace had analysed popular searches, combined with national and international trends to predict what will be making kids smile on Christmas day. “Kiwi kids will be making hippos burp, dancing with robotic pugs, and performing dental surgery come December 25th, according to our top toy picks this year.

“A singing, dancing, booty shakin’ pug is set to become a Christmas bestseller this year. Poppy is a plush little pug with contagious energy, she will have the whole family up and shaking their butts on Christmas morning.”

Miss Silvester said the unboxing phenomenon continues to be huge and another toy on the list this year puts a magical twist on the trend. “Zuru’s Rainbocorn Fairycorn Surprise has an elaborate unboxing experience that begins with wearable fairy wings for your little one. The fairy surprise continues when you unbox some magical colour-changing poop before meeting your newest furry friend who can sing and repeat sounds.

“Other toy makers sourced inspiration from the big screen this year with four of our top picks based on movies and TV shows.”

Miss Silvester said following the recent release of the PAW Patrol movie, a miniature rescue fire truck designed to carry Marshall the heroic dog will be another hot favourite this Christmas season.

“If you have a Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here’s one you don’t want to miss - Baby Yoda the child animatronic edition. Even though the show The Mandalorian debuted two years ago, Baby Yoda’s popularity remains astronomical and this interactive toy acts like a real baby, breathing and sleeping.

“The popular L.O.L Surprise! dolls have had a reboot this year with a Hollywood movie theme to match the premier of their Netflix movie in October. While Pictionary Air has been given a spell-binding twist on the popular Harry Potter theme which sees kids use a magic wand to play the popular game. These types of toys allow kids to bring what they’ve seen on the big screen to life in their own homes so it’s not surprising that they’ve made the top list.”

Miss Silvester said if parents were looking for an educational toy, Play Doh has just the thing. “Play Doh is a toy that’s stood the test of time and this year the company has created a toy that encourages kids to brush their teeth and make trips to the dentist less scary. The Drill ‘n Fill set let’s your little orthodontist-in-training drill, fill, clean and brace a patient’s set of squishy pearly whites.

“If dental surgery and rainbow unicorns weren’t your kids’ thing, games are a great option for the whole family. Bobby the burping hippo is a memory game where players have to feed Bobby a series of stinky snacks. But if you over feed him, Bobby will let out one stinky, gassy burp! You’re the winner if he keeps down his food.”

Miss Silvester reminded parents that the top toy picks will be flying out the door so you’ll need to be quick to hit Buy Now if you’re hoping to wrap up one of these for your little one this Christmas.

