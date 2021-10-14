Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Employers Take Note: The “Great Resignation” Is Happening Here

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 7:39 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

Imagine if we woke up to discover that half of our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers had chucked in their jobs.

The impact on our health, society and economy would be devastating.

New evidence suggests they – and many others across a swathe of professions and roles – are considering doing just that.

Internationally, and especially within the United States, there is a lot of talk about the “great resignation” – the informal name for the widespread trend of a significant number of workers leaving their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in New Zealand, a nationwide study led by AUT Business School Professor Jarrod Haar shows that, since the study began last year, more and more Kiwi workers are thinking about either changing or throwing in the job towel (defined as “turnover intentions”).

The AUT Wellbeing@Work iterative survey involved just over 1000 participants in three separate time periods – May 2020, December 2020 and April 2021. While each cohort is distinct, the three groups comprised participants of similar age range (approx. 39 years on average), gender (approx. 50/50, male/female split), and employment sector (approx. 70% private sector).

Over the course of the survey, the number of employees with no thoughts of leaving their jobs halved, from 19.1% in May 2020 down to 9.2% the following April 2021 – a 52% reduction. At the other end of the scale, those most likely to leave (“high turnover intentions”) increased from 34.7% in May 2020 to 46.4% in April 2021 – a 34% increase.

Professor Haar says there are two key drivers of turnover intentions: (1) how much an employee likes their job (including pay), and (2) what other employment opportunities exist for them. For example, someone might hate their job but has low or no turnover intentions due to a lack of other roles.

The findings show that job satisfaction did not change over the time periods. On average, employees in April 2021 liked their jobs as much as they did in May 2020. Professor Haar says that suggests New Zealand’s workforce is generally satisfied.

But the perceptions around job opportunities have changed. In 2020, roughly half of employees felt they had some decent job opportunities available to them. But by April 2021, this perception had increased by almost a third, to 66 per cent.

“The findings suggest the great resignation may well be happening in New Zealand,” says Professor Haar. "Perhaps differently from overseas, the biggest driver here is the lure of new job opportunities – more pay, more personal development, or more ‘making a difference’.”

Professor Haar says the findings should alarm employers and further incentivise them to look after and retain their current employees. This is particularly relevant when restrictions on employment mobility from overseas are so tight.

“Within the context of Covid, access to the international labour market is slight. Employers need to recognise that there may be few new employees – especially quality employees – to recruit. Holding on to current employees and looking after their wellbeing is key to keeping the Kiwi workforce, economy and society at large as healthy as possible in these pandemic times,” says Professor Haar.

Focusing on the high turnover group in April 2021, findings of note include:

  • Overall, managers had similar odds of leaving as employees.
  • There are no gender differences or sector differences.
  • There are no differences by ethnicity (e.g., Māori).
  • When we look at specific profession groups, there are significant differences in who is more likely to consider leaving:
  1. Labourer/factory worker 64%
  2. Health/Support services 55%
  3. Sales/customer service/retail 52%
  4. Tourism/Hospitality 51%
  5. Trades 47%
  6. Information technology 46%
  7. Other 45%
  8. Clerical or administrative 41%
  9. Teaching/Education 39%
  10. Semi-skilled worker 37%
  11. Other professional 33%

The findings suggest that low skilled workers are the most likely to leave – possibly motivated by the draw of better pay and work conditions. Health workers, tradies and information technology workers are more likely to stay in the same profession but are motivated to secure a new role with new people, greater opportunities, and higher pay.

The findings in the tourism/hospitality sector may well reflect the number of employees seeking to leave their profession due to the industry strains from Covid-19.

Below is a breakdown of “turnover intentions” over the course of AUT’s Wellbeing@Work study:

 

May 

2020

Dec 2020

April

2021

No turnover thoughts 19.1% 10.7% 9.2% 
Low Turnover thoughts 20.1% 27.3% 18.4% 
Moderate Turnover thoughts 26.1% 22.4% 26.0% 
High Turnover thoughts 34.7% 39.7% 46.4% 
 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 