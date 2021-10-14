Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Architectural Coating Market (CAGR of 5.9% By 2026) Driven By Increasing Construction And Reconstruction Activities

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Architectural Coating Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, and Others), by Technology Type (Water Based and Solvent Based), by Application (Residential and Non-Residential) - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the architectural coating market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be over US$ 320 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Architectural coating is designed to provide a protective and decorative layer on surface of an architectural feature or fixture in both indoor and outdoor applications. They are designed for specific use such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. Each type of architectural coating offers unique decorative, durable, and protective functions.

Global Architectural Coating Market: Market Dynamics 

Major factor driving growth of the global architectural coating market is increasing construction and reconstruction activities in developed countries and rising environmental concern related to VOC emission through paints. In addition, increasing foreign direct investment in developing countries, and increasing government expenditure for development of smart cities, various projects such as affordable home, etc. Moreover, on-going public and private partnerships for upgradation of present infrastructure is resulting in increased construction activities in countries such as India and China which in-turn is expected to boost growth of the global architectural coating market.

However, major factor restraining growth of the global architectural coating market is stringent government regulations related to VOC emission by some architectural coating.

Technological advancements and increasing R&D activities my manufacturers and rising preference for green coating is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue to players operating in the global architectural coating market over the forecast period.

Global Architectural Coating Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global architectural coating market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global architectural coating market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Global Architectural Coating Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of resin type, technology type, application and region. The resin type segment includes acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, and others. The technology type segment includes water based and solvent based. The application segment includes residential and non-residential. The regions/countries covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Resin Type: The acrylic segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026 owing to wide spread applicability of acrylic resin in water reducible and emulsion resin which are used for manufacturing of coats and varnishes.

By Technology Type: The water based segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

By Application: The residential segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution in 2016, as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share in the global architectural coating market in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026.

Global Architectural Coating Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global architectural coating market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as PPG Architectural Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Michelman, Inc., and IFS Industries, Inc.

The Global Architectural Coating Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Architectural Coating Market for 2017-2026.

