New Zealand’s Litho NFT Marketplace Launches With First Ever Minted Book By Creative Strategist, Andy Blood

Litho, New Zealand’s first NFT marketplace launches today on CENNZnet’s public blockchain.

While anyone will be able to mint and sell NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) on the site, fittingly the first creator to mint on the site is award-winning creative, Andy Blood. Three metaversions of Andy’s book, ‘Full Bleed’ are available to buy on the site: the master edition, an edited edition, and a black swan edition.

Buyers will get more than just a great read, ownership of the NFT also confers rights to publish the book.

Nicole Upchurch, CEO of CENNZnet, says Litho aims to be a simple and affordable way for New Zealanders to try out NFTs.

“We wanted to create a local NFT marketplace, built and run by and for Kiwis. Anyone can mint an NFT on the site and sell it. Litho doesn’t take a cut. You only pay for gas – the computing energy to process and validate the transaction on the blockchain,” she says.

“The possibilities are limited only by creators’ imaginations. We’re talking to a range of individuals and organisations who really get the possibilities of NFTs. They include a charity looking for new ways to engage people to support its work, an artist creating limited edition artworks and a broadcaster capturing magic moments as NFTs to sell.”

Andy Blood says he was always going to take a creative approach to publishing a book on creativity.

“I’m fascinated by blockchain and the role of NFTs in authentication and ownership of art (and artefacts) in ‘the metaverse’. I see NFTS as being much more than million-dollar gifs and jpegs. I see the ability to transform and disrupt payments systems, business models, and to provide fuel for the creator economy. The idea of transforming publishing and disrupting its model became an interesting thing to play with,” says Andy.

“Minting a book is a bit more complicated than other artworks. People buy an NFT because they see it and like it, but you can’t do that with a book. Hopefully the contents pages will give enough of a taster for prospective purchasers,” Andy adds.

Litho is currently a Centrality venture run by the team at CENNZnet, but the vision is for it to become fully decentralised and run by the community who use it.

About Litho

Litho is a brand new DApp built by our skilled community onto the CENNZnet blockchain. It works as an NFT minter and peer-to-peer marketplace for digital assets. Using Litho you can create, buy and sell non-fungible tokens, crypto collectables and other virtual goods.

About CENNZnet

CENNZnet is a New Zealand based public blockchain and Decentralised Application platform that puts great user experience first. t supplies startups with the tools and resources that they will need to build a blockchain Dapp including wallet, identity, exchange, messaging.

With CENNZnet developers can apply blockchain using just javascript APIs, no smart contracts will be needed.

© Scoop Media

