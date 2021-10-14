Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Site Safe Awards Lucky Scholarship Applicants With Complimentary Training

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe is proud to award 20 lucky scholarship recipients with fully funded health and safety training towards achieving Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme.

This year, Site Safe received more than 50 quality applicants from across the broader construction sector and sub-trades.

The scholarship judges were impressed with the high calibre of all the applications that were received.

"The successful winners demonstrated clear evidence to be future leaders in the industry and a strong commitment to health and safety. They also showed good leadership through their community."

Site Safe recognises how challenging it’s been on the industry in light of COVID-19 and is excited to be working with these new applicants to support them on their journey.

Chief Executive, Brett Murray, says applicants will start their learning in the coming months.

"I’m thankful we are in a position to continually invest in the industry and give back.

"I would also like to extend a huge thank you to businesses for supporting their employees."

On completion, learners will gain the NZQA recognised NZ Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice (Level 3).

The scholarships also come with mentoring to provide support during the course and assignment work.

Last year’s scholarship applicant Daniel Ridgeon from Technical Rigging Services NZ Limited, says attending classroom sessions has enabled him to achieve merit in this course.

"It's been a very valuable tool in my progression within industry and developed my understanding of health and safety benefits which I can now apply to work environments.

"The programme is a great opportunity to share knowledge and understanding, not just within health and safety and ensuring everyone goes home safe and well, but how our actions can improve business relations."

Murray says that once the successful applicants complete the Health and Safety in Construction programme they will be recognised at Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration.

"Successful applicants will also receive a certificate to proudly display their achievement as well as a digital Site Safety Card through the Site Safe app," he says.

We’re moving to a digital Site Safety Card

From 1 December 2021, Site Safe will be moving to a digital Site Safety Card with the option of purchasing a physical card for those that want it, Murray says.

"We’re glad to be moving to a modern based solution with our Site Safety Card while reducing plastic that goes to landfill."

2021 Scholarship categories

Congratulations to the 2021 Site Safe scholarship recipients. Each year Site Safe supports the health and safety leaders of tomorrow by providing scholarships to complete Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme.

This year Site Safe awarded four scholarships each across the five categories, Murray says.

"The applicants were assessed on their leadership skills, commitment to safety, work ethic, contribution to safety in the workplace and employer support."

The categories include:

-Woman in Construction

-Māori

-Pasifika

-Under 25’s

-Open

For a list of the 2021 scholarship recipients, click here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 