Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Businesses Get The Green Light To Import 300,000 Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

Some of the country’s largest companies will be able to introduce rapid antigen testing to their critical worksites this month after the Government responded to calls from the business community to allow rapid tests to be imported into New Zealand.

More than 25 companies sought emergency approval from the Government last week to allow rapid surveillance testing to get underway in New Zealand, providing an additional layer of health protection for employees and helping to ensure workplace continuity.

Today the coalition of businesses confirmed a $3 million-plus order for 300,000 Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Ag Rapid tests to be imported into New Zealand, after the Government, the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the Ministry of Health gave their support for trials to begin.

“This is all about businesses wanting to do the best they can to protect the health and safety of their teams, and in an environment where you have community transmission of the virus, rapid testing becomes a critical part of that,” said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood.

“Rapid antigen tests are also key to ensuring the continuity of critical worksites, those that provide the essential services and products that keep our country going.

“We thank the Government, MBIE and the Ministry of Health for their quick response to our request to import rapid antigen tests and we look forward to working with them as our essential workforces start using the tests in the days ahead,” Mr Littlewood said.

The Abbott PanBio COVID-19 Ag Rapid tests, procured via medical supplies wholesaler and distributor EBOS Healthcare, are expected to start arriving New Zealand from 21 October 2021 and will be distributed to the businesses taking part. Funded by participating companies, the tests will be trialled across a range of sectors including manufacturing, primary industries, energy, food production, telecommunications, freight, aviation and aged care.

Auckland Airport plans to introduce the rapid tests for a range of operational employees, but will initially focus on daily testing for essential employees working on critical infrastructure projects, such as airfield safety officers overseeing upgrades to the fuel pipeline on the airfield.

Mainfreight Managing Director Don Braid said: “Mainfreight has successfully introduced rapid testing in worksites in 26 countries around the world and we intend to replicate regular testing across our 83 sites in New Zealand, in the interests of our people and customers.

“We would like to acknowledge the way businesses have come together to work with Government Ministers, the Ministry of Health, and in particular MBIE to make this happen.”

Foodstuffs North Island Chief Executive Officer Chris Quin said: “At a time where the challenge of Delta in New Zealand is greater than ever, it’s been renewing for everyone to be able to work together across government and business to enable this additional testing solution. We need to do everything we can and this is a positive step in helping to further look after our teams in stores and in the supply chain New Zealanders depend on.”

Rapid antigen tests are used widely overseas as an additional tool to curb the spread of COVID-19, providing on-the spot results in minutes to help identify chains of transmission, provide reassurance to employees and ensure workplace continuity.

The tests, which will not take the place of existing PCR tests for border workers or those who are experiencing symptoms, provide results in about 15 minutes, unlike PCR tests which can take days to return results. They generally cost about $10 to $15 each.

Genesis Chief Executive Officer Marc England said rapid antigen tests would boost protection of staff at power plants such as Huntly, which plays a critical role in New Zealand’s energy network.

“The immediacy of rapid antigen testing will add another layer of protection to the saliva testing we already have in place. Huntly’s specialised workforce play an essential role in New Zealand’s energy security; antigen testing will give our staff reasonable confidence before they step on site that they are safe to do so, and ensure the plant remains operational.”

The companies taking part in the trial include: Mainfreight, Foodstuffs North Island, Genesis, Hynds Pipe Systems, Mercury, Summerset Group, Wellington Airport, Christchurch Airport, Sky NZ, Queenstown Airport, Spark, Vodafone, The Warehouse Group, ANZ Bank, Contact Energy, Fulton Hogan, Countdown/Woolworths NZ, Fletcher Building, Carter Holt Harvey, Meridian Energy, DHL Express NZ, Air NZ and Auckland Airport.

 

About the test:

Name: Abbott Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device

Application: Nasal

Result time: 15-20 mins

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 