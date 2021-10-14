Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Period Company Scoops International Design Award

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Hello Cup

INTERNATIONALLY renowned Kiwi menstrual cup brand, The Hello Cup, has won a top Australian product design award as they continue to lead the way in sustainable period care innovation.

The Hello Cup’s design was described a ‘stand out’ but judges of the Good Design Awards.

“The form, colouring, reconsidered design and recyclability of the Hello Cup make it a stand out in this space. This has the potential to make a significant sustainable positive impact on the environment by reducing the prevalence of single-use sanitary waste products. Product, packaging, digital, and brand design also cleverly tackle the problem and acceptance of the solution. Overall, a standout project that ticks all the boxes for great design in this category. Well done.”

Founders Robyn McLean and Mary Bond, a registered nurse, developed their multi-award-winning menstrual cup business four years ago in response to finding limited reusable period options for their teen daughters, are stoked with the win.

“We’re bloody proud of our world-class design and this award will sit alongside others as our little Kiwi-make cups make their mark on the world stage.”

Hello Cup, who are currently doing their first capital raise with Snowball Effect, have grown from a start-up to a rapidly rising star of the global health and wellness industry and have plans to expand their product range to become a New Zealand’s first sustainable period company.

Great design is at the forefront of every decision The Hello Cup makes, says Robyn.

“Hello Cups are reinventing the period category by showing that sustainable, reusable period products are actually better and more comfortable than the single-use status quo. That’s where the future of period care is.”

The Hello Cup have also just announced a Kickstarter campaign to help launch their patent-pending menstrual disc, the Hello Disc™. Designed in collaboration with internationally recognised menstrual cup and disc expert, Kim Rosas of Period Nirvana, the campaign already has more than 960 backers.

For more information about The Hello Cup visit www.thehellocup.com.

