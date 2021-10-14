Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waikato Card Spending Down 18%

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 4:36 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown in Waikato is impacting economic activity in the region.

BNZ Chief Economist, Paul Conway, says, “Waikato has seen a significant drop in card spending with the move to Alert Level Three across much of the region, falling 18 per cent below pre-lockdown levels in the seven days to Tuesday 12 October.

The decline is consistent with the changes seen in Auckland and Northland, both also at Alert Level 3, where spending is down 21% and 18% respectively compared to be before lockdown. Cumulatively, the reduced activity in the upper North Island means national spending has fallen 7% below pre-lockdown levels.

Conway says, “This will no doubt put pressure on local business, but overall, the impact of these declines would be far greater if it wasn’t for the rest of the country now spending at a rate four per cent higher compared to before the Delta lockdown.

“This is encouraging given the flow-on effects from the hard lockdown in Auckland, Northland, and Waikato, and not to mention the ongoing restraints on spending caused by the Level Two,” says Conway.

Figure 1 - Indexed weekly BNZ card spend through the Delta lockdown

“Prior to the Delta lockdown, card spending in the Waikato made up nine per cent of total spending in New Zealand. However, Auckland made up 33 per cent of total card spending, meaning Alert Level Three restrictions in New Zealand’s largest city are still the biggest constraint on total spending.

“Although the drop in spending due to the Delta lockdown hasn’t been as severe as in our nationwide lockdown last year, we are starting to see some early signs that the recovery may not be as strong as in 2020.

“This is not just about recovering from the impacts of the Delta lockdown. Consumer spending usually increases strongly from this time of year in the run up to Christmas. With uncertainty around the spread of Delta and its impacts, economic activity over the festive season could prove disappointing for some,” says Conway.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>


Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 