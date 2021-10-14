Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Topelia Australia Launches US$25M Series A Call For COVID-19 ATT Ziverdox

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 8:25 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The company is raising USD$25 million from investors in Australia, Asia and USA.

SYDNEY, Oct 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Topelia Australia, a biotech company established to commercialise a novel ATT treatment for Australians in quarantine, has launched an investment program designed to keep the invention Australian owned - while rolling out treatment to the world.

- Topelia announces US$25 mil Series A capital raise to fund manufacture and clinical trials of the COVID-19 Antiviral Triple Therapy (ATT).

- Topelia has secured exclusive global patent rights to COVID-19 Antiviral Triple Therapy from Prof Thomas Borody.

- Borody's track record includes effective treatment for Peptic Ulcers & Crohn's Disease, recolonisation of bowel microbiome, and 3 FDA approved drugs on the market.

- Based on current research, the ATT provides an inexpensive and medically efficacious treatment for the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19.

The company is raising USD$25 million from investors in Australia, Asia and USA. The company said: "Topelia proposes to offer the ATT treatment alongside the current vaccination program to treat and vaccinate our way out of this pandemic. As Australia comes out of lockdowns and countries around the world experience spikes in cases, it is vital to fast-track the production of a safe early antiviral medical treatment kit.

The novel Antiviral Triple Therapy, to be branded as Ziverdox, comprises TGA-approved medications prescribed for decades with exceptional safety profiles. COVID-19 will be with us for some time so even vaccinated people with breakthrough Covid-19 infections can benefit from ATT to prevent long-COVID associated lung, brain and organ damage."

The company says it is pleased the Australian Government is supportive of early at-home treatments.

The Government has recently invested in an experimental early antiviral drug candidate which may be available early next year if the safety profile and clinical research allows for TGA approval.

Purpose of proposed Series A funding

The investment will finance:

- Preparation of a Literature-Based Submission to the TGA to gain approval;

- Clinical trials to prove efficacy of both treatment and prevention regimens;

- Sourcing of ATT components and manufacture of compliance enhancing packaging;

- Liaison with the TGA for marketing approval including TGA fees, consultant fees, scale-up of manufacturing and distribution costs;

- Following TGA approval, product launch costs for the ATT pack called Ziverdox.

About Topelia Aust Pty Ltd

Topelia Australia was founded based on the wealth of experience in commercialising the ground-breaking triple therapy cure for peptic ulcers which has saved over 18 thousand lives in Australia alone. This innovation has also saved the Australian Government more than $10 billion in medical costs associated with peptic ulcer surgery and hospitalisations. Professor Borody has more than 190 patents and applications, 3 FDA-approved drugs on the market, and more than 300 peer-reviewed papers published. Topelia Australia owns the patent rights to the novel Antiviral Triple Therapy. Visit https://TopeliaAustralia.com.

