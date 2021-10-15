Chapman Tripp Celebrates Four Promotions To Special Counsel

Four Senior Associates at Chapman Tripp have been recognised as leading practitioners in New Zealand’s legal profession with promotions to Special Counsel, appointments effective from 1 December 2021.

Vonda Engels, Andrea Shepherd, Emma Dale, and Greer Fredricson, all based in the firm’s Auckland office, are well-known and highly regarded by many of the firm’s key clients.

Chief Executive Partner Pip England said, “Becoming a Special Counsel is no mean feat. The quality, importance, and prominence of the work that each of our four candidates demonstrate, has proven them as a leading lawyer in their respective fields.”

Vonda Engels assists a number of the firm’s key clients on a full range of contentious and non-contentious employment matters, health and safety issues and has experience conducting independent investigations for employers into cultural concerns and misconduct allegations. Vonda first joined the firm in 2013, and after three years’ experience in the UK at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Vonda re-joined Chapman Tripp in 2018 to continue her career as an employment specialist.

Andrea Shepherd specialises in all aspects of property law and helps clients with developments, acquisitions, disposals, leasing and property-related insolvency matters, including mortgagee and receivership sales. Andrea has a wealth of expertise to assist with purchasing a range of property types, from industrial, to retail, to offices and farms. Andrea began her career at Chapman Tripp as a summer clerk in 2004 and was part of the firm’s property team up until the end of 2012 before embarking on her OE. Andrea returned to the firm at the beginning of last year after seven years’ experience working at Slaughter and May in London.

Emma Dale’s promotion recognises her seniority and niche market expertise in the KiwiSaver, UK pensions and managed funds fields. As well as her privacy, insurance, financial adviser and AML/CFT knowledge, her expertise on funds and superannuation matters has seen her seconded to three large financial services firms throughout her career. Dedicated to her young family and Chapman Tripp, Emma has been with the firm for more than 16 years.

Greer Fredricson is a corporate and commercial law specialist with specific expertise in complex fund structuring and the use of limited partnerships. Her work is fundamental to advising clients on major corporate transactions. Greer advises on the establishment of private equity, venture capital and impact investment funds and advises institutional investors in those funds. She also works with a broad range of corporates and charities. Greer has been with Chapman Tripp since 2007 and is also a member of the firm’s Māori Business Group, Te Waka Ture. With her significant contribution to driving the firm’s sustainability and community strategy, Greer was also appointed as the firm's Community Director at the beginning of 2021.

“It is a pleasure to be able to recognise Vonda, Andrea, Emma and Greer with this appointment to Special Counsel. The firm congratulates our four leading experts, and will continue to support the growth of their long-term and successful careers here at Chapman Tripp,” says England.

