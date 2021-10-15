Highly Responsive, Agile Businesses Announced As Finalists In Canterbury Business Awards

This year’s Westpac Champion Business Awards attracted a record number of entries, with the finalists demonstrating a strong focus on adapting to the ever changing business environment as they continue to respond to COVID lockdowns, new delta alert level restrictions, along with their focus on staff wellbeing, says Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

There are 14 Award categories, covering a range of business sizes, focus, and various stages of growth. The finalists in each of the categories represented a diverse range of sectors, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, social enterprise, technology, and tourism.

"We were pleased to see the significant number of entries in this year’s Awards," says Ms Watson. "This shows that despite all of the challenges of operating in a COVID-19 environment, businesses have a real drive to share their story and celebrate their team’s success - in whatever form that may be - and reinforces the hugely important role that business has in our society.

"This year, we again saw a real display of highly adaptive, responsive and innovative local organisations with an increasingly agile focus in their business operations - and aligned with that was a strong customer-centric approach; responding to the market trends, supporting customers and clients and changing tack to meet rapidly changing consumer behaviour amid a vastly different operating environment.

"We have also continued to see businesses clearly seeking to focus on staff and societal wellbeing as a measurement of what success is. Over the last few years, this has become more and more a key defining characteristic of Canterbury business.

"There is no doubt that our region has been through some challenging times over the last few years, so celebrating something so positive has never been more important. For our local businesses, these Awards are a fantastic way to broadcast that they are proud of their team’s achievements and as a region to celebrate our business strengths, including those new and emerging sectors, diversity and resilience."

Naming Partner Westpac NZ has supported the Awards for 19 years. Westpac NZ Area Manager Commercial Banking Mark Forward says they’re an opportunity for organisations large and small to showcase their innovation and hard work and be inspired by the work of others.

"Together with The Chamber we’re proud to stand alongside Canterbury businesses as they help us build a more resilient and sustainable economy for all New Zealanders. We look forward to seeing - and celebrating - the impressive range of businesses in this year’s Awards," says Mr Forward.

Final judging is currently taking place, with winners to be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Wednesday 24 November. (The Awards Ceremony will only take place in the current format at Alert Level 1; if Canterbury is at Alert Level 2 or higher, this format will change.)

Established in 2003, the Westpac Champion Business Awards are now one of the largest business awards of its kind in New Zealand. The Awards are a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce (The Chamber).

Thanks to: Naming Partner Westpac NZ; Presenting Partner The Chamber; Award Partners Harvey Cameron Group, Mediaworks, The Press, and Venues Ōtautahi; Category Partners 2degrees, ACC, Christchurch Casino, Christchurch City Council, ChristchurchNZ, Kordia PLC, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand Trade & Enterprise, Rātā Foundation, University of Canterbury Business School; and Award Supporters Air New Zealand, Blueprint, BusinessNZ, Export New Zealand Canterbury, Multi-Media Systems, Ryan Recruitment, and Warren and Mahoney.

2021 Westpac Champion Business Awards Finalists

Champion Customer Experience - Small Enterprise: Akaroa Dolphins, Riverside Market, Shizoku Martial Arts

Christchurch Casino Champion Customer Experience - Medium/Large Enterprise: Catalyst Performance Agronomy, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa, Mt Hutt Ski Area

Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Small Enterprise: Sabelle Skin & Body Care (Produced by Sheep Milk NZ), Totalspan North Canterbury, Tuatara Structures

Kordia Champion Producer/Manufacturer - Medium/Large Enterprise: Link Engine Management, Tumblar Products Ltd, Wyma Solutions

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Champion Emerging Exporter: Banqer Ltd, Dawn Aerospace, Eagle Protect

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Champion Exporter - Medium/Large Enterprise: Natural Pet Food Group, Seequent, Wyma Solutions

ChristchurchNZ Champion Innovation: Dawn Aerospace, Medsalv, Natural Paint Co.

Rata Foundation Champion Community Impact - Small Enterprise: Foodbank Canterbury, The Hororata Community Trust, YWCA Christchurch

The Press Champion Community Impact - Medium/Large Enterprise: Aviva Charitable Trust, He Waka Tapu, The Champion Centre

Christchurch City Council Business For Good: Foodbank Canterbury, Medsalv, Natural Paint Co.

ACC Champion Workplace Injury Prevention: Active Refrigeration; GCH Aviation, HRS Construction Ltd

2degrees Champion Workplace: Engeo Ltd, Home, Trimble Navigation NZ Ltd

University Of Canterbury Business School Emerging Business: Connect Chiropractic, Noopii, Spritely Ltd

Champion Emerging Leader: Matty Lovell - Electrify and Anytime Fitness, Rebecca Miller - Milk IQ, Renee Walker - Alliance Group and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra

