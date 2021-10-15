Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DHBs And Nurses Union Settle Pay Talks

Friday, 15 October 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: All District Health Boards

District Health Boards and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation have reached an agreement that will see improvements to pay and working conditions for nurses working for the DHBs in hospitals and the community.

“The agreed settlement will provide increased pay and safe staffing initiatives worth more than $400 million,” DHB spokesperson Dale Oliff says.

“This is tremendous news for all those involved and testament to the hard work of the representatives from the teams involved.”

The agreement follows an Employment Relations Authority hearing in August and months of negotiations between the parties after the expiry of their multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) in July 2020.

The MECA covers Nurse Practitioners, Senior Nurses, Registered Nurses, and Enrolled Nurses, Registered and Senior Midwives, and Health Care Assistants who are NZNO members employed by DHBs.

Last month, DHBs presented NZNO with a settlement that included the same pay offer accepted by PSA Nursing MECAs (Auckland and Rest of NZ) and the MERAS Midwifery MECA.

The agreed settlement addresses NZNO’s concerns around safe staffing and includes several initiatives to help address workforce shortages and significant pay increases,” Ms Oliff says.

DHBs have brought forward a pay equity payment, resulting in a package over $400 million and will now work on settling the outstanding pay equity claim for nurses from NZNO and the PSA .

Ms Oliff says DHBs have invested almost a billion dollars over three years to address pay and workforce issues, while the nursing workforce has increased by more than 3,000 over the same period.

She said health workers are held in high regard and continue to play a critical role in the country’s COVID-19 response.

“Nurses are integral to the nation’s wellbeing and this settlement reflects the importance of their roles.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from All District Health Boards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 