Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IDC 2021 Future Enterprise Award Finalists Announced For Australia And New Zealand

Friday, 15 October 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: IDC

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 15 October 2021 – IDC has announced this year’s winners in the Future Enterprise (FE) Awards (formerly DX Awards) for Australia and New Zealand. This year’s Future Enterprise benchmarks were chosen based on an organisation’s successful implementation of digital initiatives that address new customer requirements, development of new capabilities, deployment of new critical infrastructure, and pursuit of new industry ecosystems.

New Zealand’s Earthquake Commission went home with two awards, the overall award for Future Enterprise of the Year and Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems. Auckland Airport also won two awards, taking out the Future of Operations and a special award for Digital Resiliency. Other winners included AGL, BPAY Group, City of Sydney, Cue Clothing, Sydney Local Health District, Todd Energy and Waste Management NZ, who all distinguished themselves for their discernible and measurable excellence in their digital transformation efforts and significant efforts to transform or disrupt the market.

IDC Australia and New Zealand Managing Director, and awards judge, Tehmasp Parekh, said “The extremely high calibre of this year’s winners provides a stunning example of how Australia and New Zealand businesses have thrived through transformation in a time of uncertainty and chaos. The importance of digital acceleration and innovation were further amplified in 2021. All the winners have demonstrated an outstanding transformation programme”

Here are this year’s Future Enterprise Awards categories and winners, featuring nine new digital agenda items that IDC says will be the new benchmarks for what it takes to lead in the changed world.

The 2021 winners are:

· The Earthquake Commission (New Zealand)

o 2021 Future Enterprise of the Year

o 2021 Best in Future of Industry Ecosystems

· Auckland Airport (New Zealand)

o 2021 Best in Future of Operations

o 2021 Special Award for Digital Resliency

· AGL (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Intelligence

· BPAY Group (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Trust

· City of Sydney (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Digital Innovation

· Cue Clothing (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Customers and Consumers

· Sydney Local Health District (Australia) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Work

· Waste Management NZ (New Zealand) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Connectedness

· Todd Energy (New Zealand) was named as the 2021 Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure

 

IDC’s Future Enterprise Awards follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional finalists and winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local IDC analyst or a regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC’s Future Enterprise taxonomy.

The winners will go on to represent Australia and New Zealand in the regional awards, where they will be benchmarked against other winners in the same category to ultimately determine the region’s best of the best.

For more information on the awards and judging criteria, please visit the IDC Future Enterprise awards website www.idcdxawards.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IDC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 