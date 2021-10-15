Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Adds Quarantine Free Flights To NSW

Friday, 15 October 2021, 7:36 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Following the New South Wales Government announcement today, Air New Zealand has added quarantine free flights from Auckland - Sydney for Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Commencing Friday 5 November, the airline will start with two flights per week on Fridays and Sundays. From 1 December, this will ramp up to six flights per week to deliver Aussies home just in time for Christmas.

Fully vaccinated passengers are eligible to travel quarantine free and can book now via our website or a travel agent. Customers will need to meet the entry requirements set by the Australian Federal and State governments.

The New South Wales Government is yet to provide the airline with the number of spaces available to unvaccinated passengers. If customers are unvaccinated and wish to travel, they will need to register their interest with the airline’s customer care team via contactcentreoperations@airnz.co.nz.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is incredibly excited to have the border to our New South Wales neighbours reopening and that seats have already been selling quickly.

“We know there are customers who have been unable to travel back to New South Wales since the bubble burst in August. Today’s announcement will bring relief to many knowing that they will be reconnected with their loved ones in just over two weeks.”

“While the quarantine free travel is only permitted one-way, we are hopeful with the high vaccination rates in New Zealand we will be welcoming Aussies back to our shores before we know it!”

Auckland to Sydney flights are on sale now. The schedule is as follows:

November Start Date Frequency Days 
Auckland – Sydney 5 November 2 x flights per week Friday, Sunday 
December-January       
Auckland - Sydney 1 December 5-6 x flights per week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday*, Friday, Sunday 

*December only

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 