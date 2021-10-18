Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Xero Adds Award-winning* Expenses Functionality To Xero Me App To Simplify Critical Employee Processes

Monday, 18 October 2021, 11:06 am
Press Release: Xero

Xero expands the availability of its Xero Me app to all global markets, adding additional functionality and paving the way for it to become an all-in-one employee self-service app

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced a reimagined version of Xero Me, its employee self-service app which now comes with integrated Expenses technology.

By integrating the award-winning* Xero Expenses technology right into Xero Me, employees of small businesses using Xero Payroll in Australia, New Zealand and the UK will now benefit from being able to submit expense claims in the same place they access payslips, submit timesheets and manage leave requests.

The Xero Me app is evolving to become Xero’s central place for employees to manage critical people processes themselves, with more functionality being built into the experience now and into the future. A single Xero Me app removes the need for employees to switch between multiple apps or navigate disparate systems and workflows for critical employee processes, creating a more seamless employee experience. Meanwhile, employers can ensure data is easily entered and stored in a single place.

“Processes like onboarding, leave and expense management are time-consuming but critical to the optimal performance of any small business. The Xero platform is designed to make life easier for small business owners — so we wanted to give them and their staff an even easier way to manage those fundamental employee processes,” said Simona Turin, Executive General Manager of Business Products at Xero.

“With the new Xero Me app functionality, business owners will be able to get the data and information they need to manage employee expenses, leave, pay and timesheets, while creating an enhanced employee experience. We’re bringing together our award-winning Expenses and popular Payroll, used to pay more than 2.4 million employees each month, as part of our commitment to help make lives better for small businesses and their advisors, empower employees and help businesses thrive.”

Rebecca Baldwin, an employee using Xero Me at Fiasco, a desk manufacturing business in New Zealand, said, "My experience of Xero Me has been great. It's really easy to access and use on the go since it has its own app - so for time sheets, all I need to do is enter the hours I've worked each day and submit and then it's done. That's the same for submitting a leave request - it's really easy to request time off, wherever I am. Being able to access payslips in Xero Me has also been super useful."

The new Xero Me experience is rolling out in stages to all Xero’s global customers. In countries outside Australia, New Zealand and the UK, this will be with Expenses-only functionality. Small business employees globally can therefore use Xero Me to quickly submit expense claims and will soon have the ability to complete self-service setup for expense management.

From this month, existing Xero Expenses app users globally with a ‘Submitter’ role will be able to download and transition across to the Xero Me app to submit their expense claims. Xero Expenses approvers and admins globally will still need to use the standalone Xero Expenses app to check and approve any claims.

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 2.7 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

