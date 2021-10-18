Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kua Whakatūria He Rōpū Kaipēke Māori Bankers Rōpū Established

Monday, 18 October 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Kua whakatūria he Rōpū Kaipēke 

Māori Bankers Rōpū established

Kua whakatūria e ētahi kaihautū Māori mai i te rāngai pēke te Rōpū Kaipēke Māori tuatahi, tōna ingoa ko Tāwhia, hei whakawhiti whakaaro, hei whakahōhonu hoki i te māramatanga ki ngā take matua mō ngāi Māori i roto i te rāngai pēke.

Kei roto i taua rōpū ētahi kanohi mai i ngā pēke o ASB, o Westpac, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland, me Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank of New Zealand) hei kanohi, hei kaitiaki hoki o te pūnaha ahumoni o te motu.

“E hari ana mātou ki te tū i te taha o ētahi atu kaihautū o te pēke ahumoni, i a rātou e tū tahi ana hei hora, hei whakatairanga i ngā putanga ka anga ki runga i te kaupapa tō mai i te Māori, whakapiki hoki i te toiora Māori,” te kī a te Toihau o Te Pūtea Matua, a Adrian Orr.

“I roto i Te Pūtea Matua, e mārama ana mātou he mea taketake Te Ao Māori mō Aotearoa New Zealand, ā, e hari ana mātou ki te tautoko i tēnei Rōpū me tōna kaupapa.”

Kua whakapūmautia e te huhua o te hunga whai pānga o te ahumahi pēke ā rātou kōkiri ake nō Te Ao Māori, heoi anō, e mahi ana te rāngai ki te tārei i tētahi kōkiri torowhānui. E ū ana tēnei Rōpū i roto i ngā tikanga o te waihanga whare (traditional houses), mā te katoa e hanga, hei painga mō te katoa.

Kua tohua e ngā mema o te Rōpū ētahi wāhanga arotahi matua e toru – te whakapiki i te wātea ki te moni, te whakapiki i te māramatanga ahumoni o ngāi Māori, me te whakapiki i te whiwhinga mahi mā ngāi Māori i te rāngai pēke.
 

“E hari ana tō mātou rōpū hautū me ngā kaimahi o Te Pūtea Matua mō te āhua o te mahi tahi me te Rōpū, me te hora i ā mātou tautoko, pūkenga hoki, e piki ai hoki he painga mō te rāngai pēke, ngā kiritaki Māori, me Aotearoa nui tonu.”

Mō ētahi atu kōrero

Māori Bankers Rōpū established

Māori leaders from the banking sector have established the first Māori Bankers Rōpū (group), known as Tāwhia, to share ideas and deepen the understanding of key issues for Māori within the banking sector.

The Rōpū includes senior representatives from ASB, Westpac, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua – as an observer and kaitiaki to the financial system.

“We’re proud to stand alongside other leaders from the banking industry, as they come together to help deliver and promote outcomes centred on Māori financial inclusion and wellbeing,” says Te Pūtea Matua Governor Adrian Orr.

“At Te Pūtea Matua, we recognise that Te Ao Māori is integral to Aotearoa New Zealand and we’re proud to support this Rōpū and its kaupapa (vision and opportunities).”

Many banking industry participants have adopted their own Te Ao Māori initiatives, and the sector is working towards a more collective response. The Rōpū is grounded in the traditional tikanga of building a whare (traditional houses) by the collective, for the benefit of all.

Rōpū members have highlighted three key focus areas – bolstering access to capital, improving financial literacy for Māori and Māori employment in the banking sector.

“Our leadership team and staff at Te Pūtea Matua look forward to working with the Rōpū and providing our support and expertise, which will in turn benefit the banking sector, Māori customers and Aotearoa.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 