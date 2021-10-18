Motorola Solutions Hauls In Seven Good Design Australia Awards

October 18, 2021 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has won seven major awards at Australia’s peak international design awards, Good Design Australia.

The global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics earned the awards for its next generation of voice communication and video security solutions.

The haul includes six awards for the company’s latest software-integrated, digital radio technologies that provide first responders and other frontline workers with secure and reliable voice and data communication.

Motorola Solutions’ award-winning communication and video solutions include:

APX NEXT XE / XVE, a specialised version of Motorola Solutions’ innovative, mission-critical smart radio and software solution platform designed to keep firefighters connected and focused in the most extreme environments. APX NEXT also provides extended coverage by roaming onto LTE networks.

APX smart apps that power the APX NEXT radio series with intuitive features including mapping and messaging for improved situational awareness and safety

MXP600 and RM780 Remote Speaker Microphone, a Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) communications device that provides mission-critical voice communication and flexible collaboration with other solutions

MOTOTRBO ION, a smart radio with a full Android interface providing broadband data capabilities via an open application ecosystem

Nitro Evolve, a rugged, LTE handheld device built for enterprises which combines data capabilities with an Android interface

CLPe Plus Series, a discrete and practical enterprise two-way radio designed for the retail and hospitality sectors

Avigilon H5A Camera Line that captures high resolution video and audio and detects the unusual movement of people and objects.

The latest clutch of seven awards brings Motorola Solutions’ tally of Good Design Australia Awards to 15 over the past three years.

Motorola Solutions’ vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Con Balaskas, said this year’s awards reflected the company’s ongoing research and development investments to further improve and evolve mission-critical communications.

“Secure and reliable communication has never been more important for emergency services and businesses who need to adapt to complex and rapidly changing environments,” Balaskas said.

“These organisations also need to maximise their use of data to further enhance their situational awareness, productivity and to improve emergency response,” he said.

New research reinforces the value of mission-critical communications

Motorola Solutions’ latest Good Design Australia awards highlight why voice communication remains the most critical of technologies for public safety and enterprise organisations.

The need for critical communications is further reinforced in a new global research study developed by Motorola Solutions in partnership with Goldsmiths, University of London.

The research includes a global survey of more than 12,000 citizens across 10 global markets. It found that 68 per cent of people say that emergency services need access to improved communications to meet emerging threats to public safety.

Balaskas said that the global pandemic has amplified needs for mission-critical communication as well as greater interoperability to extend the reach and utility of radio communications.

“From providing a lifeline for frontline responders, to enabling contact-free communication and supporting COVID-safe work practices for retailers, communication technology is essential for organisation-wide collaboration, safety and resilience,” Balaskas said.

