Venture Taranaki To Launch PowerUp For Impact Enterprises

Monday, 18 October 2021, 8:30 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Venture Taranaki has announced the launch of the latest addition to PowerUp - PowerUp for Impact Enterprises, designed and delivered in partnership with Startup Taranaki.

Venture Taranaki first launched PowerUp in 2020 to help build smart, connected communities, and enterprises by ‘powering-up’ the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem in Taranaki.

"Powering-up the Taranaki entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem is critical to long-term regional economic resilience and the equitable prosperity of our people - which is of increasing importance as the impacts of COVID-19 are felt," explains Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki Chief Executive.

"Building and supporting entrepreneurial mindsets in all our enterprises, big or small, new or existing, is key to a resilient and regenerative future in a complex and adaptive world," adds Justine.

PowerUp for Impact Enterprises joins the range of support, services, and activity within PowerUp to foster and nurture entrepreneurship in Taranaki.

"An impact enterprise is purpose-driven and focused on delivering positive social or environmental impact, as well as being a financially successful and viable businesses. Essentially, it's profit for purpose," explains Michelle Jordan, General Manager Enterprise.

Venture Taranaki and StartUp Taranaki invite the Taranaki community to attend the launch event on Wednesday 20 October 5-7pm at the TSB Showplace in Ngāmotu New Plymouth (registrations are essential through Eventbrite). There will also be a live steam available to watch on the Venture Taranaki Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person.

"People should attend if they’re an impact enterprise, thinking about becoming one, or want their current business to be more impact-driven. This new addition to PowerUp can support your journey to start or grow an impact enterprise," adds Michelle.

"There are many people in Taranaki who think environmentally and socially and are looking to solve big issues through entrepreneurship. This programme is an opportunity for them to really hone their skills. They will learn about authentic storytelling, how to understand and measure the impact of their activity and how to best structure their business for sustainability and success," says Graham Nelson from Startup Taranaki.

"The launch event will be a great chance to learn about the programme, meet other entrepreneurs and to hear from some amazing local impact focused organisations, including Greenbridge, WISE, Wheelhouse and Tutaki," adds Graham.

After the launch event, a series of masterclasses will be delivered from November through to February 2022, providing connection, learning, and support for entrepreneurship in Taranaki.

"These masterclasses are vital to creating an environment where people who are embarking on start-up impact enterprises or looking to grow their existing impact enterprise, can connect to a strong network of peers. Participants will have access to the tools, advice, and learning required to increase their confidence and skills, and improve their likelihood of success," says Michelle.

"PowerUp for Impact Enterprises is one of the activities that makes up PowerUp. Venture Taranaki will also continue with our existing services and opportunities, such as workshops and the ever-popular ideas competition, which will now be known as PowerUp Kickstart, and a new podcast series launching in March 2022," adds Justine.

"We’re powering-up the Taranaki entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem so that ideas, entrepreneurship and innovation can continue to thrive in Taranaki, across all enterprises," concludes Justine.

Registrations for the PowerUp for Impact Enterprises launch event can be made at Eventbrite (www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/powerup-for-impact-enterprises-launch-event-tickets-178410800507), or visit the Venture Taranaki website (www.venture.org.nz) for further information and updates.

