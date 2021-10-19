Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Prime Minister, The Rt Hon. Jacinda Ardern, To Deliver Opening Address At APEC CEO Summit 2021

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 7:33 am
Press Release: APEC New Zealand

The state of the world in this second year of the global COVID-19 pandemic will be the focus of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s address to open the APEC CEO Summit 2021, from Auckland’s Aotea Centre on Thursday 11 November (NZT).

The Prime Minister will deliver a speech as part of the opening “State of the World” session. This session will focus on the state of the world with and post-COVID including economic recovery, trade and protectionism.

“The CEO Summit is a vital part of New Zealand’s hosting of APEC as it brings together business leaders from a variety of sectors, thought leaders from various disciplines and political leaders from across APEC, to examine in detail the issues we all must navigate in the coming years as the world rebuilds from the disruption of COVID-19. I look forward to being part of this important conversation,” said Jacinda Ardern.

As Leader of the Host Economy for APEC 2021, the Prime Minister has been focused not only on the response to COVID domestically but also, through the dialogue within APEC, on a collaborative regional response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

The CEO Summit takes place over two days on 11 and 12 November (NZT) and will be delivered virtually across three time zones to all 21 APEC economies. The event is a key part of APEC Leaders’ Week, which will conclude New Zealand’s role as APEC Chair for 2021.

The New Zealand Prime Minister is the first APEC leader to be confirmed as a speaker at the CEO Summit, which will also feature keynote addresses from Amal Clooney, Helen Clark, Richard Edelman, Professor Jonathan Haidt, Dr David Suzuki, Amber Mac and Tony Fernandes. More speakers, including other APEC leaders, will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s APEC CEO Summit is a virtual gathering of the world’s most powerful CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents of APEC economies. Delegates will attend the Summit online as it is hosted using an immersive stage and the latest digital technologies and broadcast from the Aotea Centre in central Auckland on 11 and 12 November 2021 (NZT).

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will focus on five themes:

The state of the world with and post Covid: economic recovery, trade and protectionism.

The Digital Disruption Opportunity: digital transformation, technology and innovation, and the importance of digital equity.

The Primacy of Trust: ESG (environmental, social, governance) – the next focus for business, and business as a force for good.

The Future of Energy: clean technology, renewable energy, and energy transition including hydrogen.

The Sustainability Imperative: sustainable growth, climate change, food sustainability and provenance.

The Summit is being supported by premier partners: PwC (Knowledge Partner), Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft, and Westpac NZ.

About the APEC CEO Summit

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government in the Asia Pacific. The forum provides opportunities for governance, chief executives and world business leaders to engage with each other and with the leaders of the APEC economies. Each year, the CEO Summit draws the region’s business leaders, intellectuals, and media personalities for interactive discussions with APEC Leaders on key trade and economic issues facing the Asia-Pacific.

The summit in November will address the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, providing a forum to develop solutions for the region’s future. It will be a virtual event – broadcast live from Auckland, New Zealand to delegates across the Asia-Pacific using an immersive stage and the latest digital technologies, supported by satellite events in selected cities. It will provide a unique opportunity to connect with other business leaders around the region. PwC has retained their long association as Knowledge Partner of the 2021 APEC CEO Summit. They are joined by additional Premier Partners Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft and Westpac NZ. Barbara Chapman is the Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2021.

