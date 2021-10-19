Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Rise Of Regionalisation Offers Risks And Rewards: Franklin Templeton

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: Franklin Templeton

Investors looking for opportunities in global markets need to pay attention to the post-COVID shift from globalisation to regionalisation, as countries take steps to secure their supply chains and protect their battered economies.

A recent megatrends investment forum hosted by Kim Catechis, investment strategist for the Franklin Templeton Investment Institute, turned its attention to the risk to the globalisation megatrend that has shaped global trade patterns for the past 50 years.

Alastair Reynolds, portfolio manager for Global Emerging Markets Strategies at Martin Currie and panellist at the event, noted: “Globalisation has proved a great boon for emerging market economies over much of the last 50 years, but looking forward, I expect that regional trade patterns will prove more influential than globalisation in determining the fortunes of emerging market companies.

“In the short term, this is likely to be most powerful amongst pan-Asian franchises, as I expect Asia to remain the most dynamic region on a global basis. It might also alter M&A preferences of companies away from seeking global expansion in favour of building regional dominance.

“So, near-neighbour acquisitions in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas may be a feature. Regionalisation could be motivated by serving regional preferences in financial services, infrastructure or consumer goods, or its motivations could be more political, such as in guaranteeing supplies of key commodities or inter-operability of technology and communications.

“A move from global ‘just-in-time’ supply chains towards more localised ‘just-in-case’ supply chains will necessitate a new wave of investment in fixed assets, which should be positive for capital goods companies, building materials and industrial real estate. There will also be a one-off step-up in demand as this new supply chain is stocked with inventory.

“However, the increase in activity required to create and stock a more localised supply chain will bring increased costs. Ultimately, someone must bear this cost, and this will present a new test to pricing power throughout industry supply chains.”

Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Fixed Income and another panellist at the forum, added: “Rising protectionism, together with the pandemic, is driving changes in global supply chains and global trade. In the short term, these increase the risk of disruptions and related inflationary pressures.

“In the longer run, they will highlight the importance of well-developed local and regional supply chains, which could become a critical competitive advantage for countries and companies.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Franklin Templeton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 