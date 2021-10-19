Iconic Heritage Villa For Sale Offers A Link To Napier’s Past

An iconic Napier heritage villa that was one of few buildings in the city centre to survive the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake has been put up for sale.

The Heritage New Zealand-listed property at 185 Marine Parade is part of a row of two-storey Victorian villas known as the “Six Sisters”.

The villas were formally listed this year for their historical and architectural significance and the visible link they provide to Napier before the earthquake and subsequent fire that laid waste to much of the city.

Built around the beginning of the 20th century by British architect Robert Lamb, renowned for his Gothic Revival architecture, the villas have long commanded the affection of locals and tourists. Their vibrantly painted weatherboard facades have drawn comparisons with San Francisco’s historic “Painted Ladies”.

Today Napier’s Six Sisters are home to a lively mix of commercial uses including a coffee shop, restaurant, retail, offices and accommodation.

The villa for sale combines a ground-floor retail space, which has housed one of Hawke’s Bay’s longest-trading craft galleries, plus an upstairs two-bedroom flat.

Now on the market for the first time in over a quarter of a century, 185 Marine Parade is being marketed for sale with vacant possession. Sale is by way of an auction on Friday 29 October, through Bayleys Napier.

Salesperson Mark Evans said the approximately 140-square metre heritage villa sat on some 200 square metres of freehold land.

The property has an independently assessed net rental income potential of about $40,000 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

“Situated at the end of an iconic row of historic villas, this is a fine example of the ‘up and down’ timber-built two-storey Victorian villa homes which were originally occupied by Napier’s working class.

“The current owner bought the property in 1993 to follow their passion for pottery. ‘Arts on Parade’ was established and has since displayed and sold local art and crafts to locals and tourists for over 25 years. The gallery is now set to close and the owner has chosen to hand over this landmark villa to a new owner,” said Mr Evans.

The building offers approximately 76 square metres of retail accommodation on the ground floor, with prominent frontage to Marine Parade. Entry is via a covered porch area to a hallway which services the open-plan retail area as well as a residential flat on the first floor.

“The boutique flat of about 66 square metres incorporates two bedrooms, a bathroom and a combined kitchen and living area. A small balcony presents stunning views across Marine Parade to the Pacific Ocean. To the rear of the building an underdeveloped courtyard presents an opportunity for add-value improvements,” Mr Evans said.

Commercial activities would be supported by the site’s prime frontage to Marine Parade, with good parking outside the property and a dedicated carpark opposite, he said.

The Marine Parade villa is zoned Fringe Commercial under Napier’s district plan, a zoning which supports a wide range of permitted and discretionary activities including industrial, retail and residential.

“Combined with the building’s dual-tenancy configuration over two levels, this offers a new owner a flexible range of tenancy options, commercial uses, or conversion to fully residential accommodation. As such, it’s sure to have broad appeal among owner-operators and investors, both commercial and residential, seeking to buy a ‘trophy’ heritage property.”

Mr Evans said the attraction would be further heightened by the property’s location on Napier’s foreshore and popular Marine Parade, within a minute’s walk of the CBD and civic areas.

“Sitting between Albion and Vautier streets, this site is handy to an array of bars, cafes, restaurants and accommodation providers, as well as the Napier i-SITE visitor centre.

“The coastal path running the length of Marine Parade is popular with runners, walkers and cyclists, ensuring this key city strip is constantly busy with locals and tourists.”



Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media