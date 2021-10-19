Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Farmers Launch New Club On West Coast

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: Young Farmers

Networking, events, working bees, and socialising are back on the calendar for Young Farmers on the West Coast.

The brand-new Westland Young Farmers’ Club has been launched for anyone from rural communities in the district aged 15 to 31-years-old to join.

Tasman Regional Chair Cheyenne Wilson said the decision was made to form a new Club to service the West Coast, based in Greymouth, after a number of people expressed interest about getting involved.

“This is really exciting for all young people on the West Coast because you don’t have to work on a farm to join as a member, you could work in any part of a rural community or just want to sign up to make new friends,” she said.

“It’s such a good opportunity to get off the farm, to network and to meet new people because socialising is such a big part of being a Club, not to mention the leadership opportunities that you can gain through Young Farmers.”

“Isolation is one of the biggest issues young people face on the Coast, given it’s such a large, vast area which is sometimes hard to access. Farmstrong research has proved how being a member of New Zealand Young Farmers has a positive impact on mental wellbeing by getting people off the farm for events and meetings and giving members something to look forward to. All the evidence is there that there’s so much to gain,” she said.

The Club officially launched two weeks ago and would have its first AGM on Wednesday (20th October) at the Speights Ale House where an executive team would be formed.

Wilson hoped everyone in the rural community would get behind and support the new club and its members.

“We want farm owners and corporates to support their employees to join and help them find the time to get along to meetings and events,” she said.

New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith said it’s great to see young people in the district want to get involved with the organisation and what it has to offer.

“We’re really looking forward to helping Westland Young Farmers as the club grows and seeing young people in the area come together.”

“It’s heartening to see young people still turning towards Clubs to network and make new friends, especially in this digital age. It just goes to show how important having something to look forward to such as a meeting or event is and how you just can’t beat face to face interaction.”

Westland Young Farmers will meet once a month (date, time and place TBC at AGM) and has replaced Grey Valley which was put into recess in 2019.

For more information and to sign up as a member please visit www.youngfarmers.co.nz

