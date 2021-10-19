Papakura Again ‘Top Office’ In C21’s Quarterly Awards

Papakura’s Century 21 Local Realty has again won Top Office for the Quarter in Century 21 New Zealand’s third quarter awards for 2021.

“Local Realty is barely two years old, yet the franchise has already taken out many sales awards. They’ve been one of the Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia, Century 21 New Zealand’s Top Office for 2020, and now for the second quarter running this year Local Realty is Top Office,” says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

The South Auckland franchise on Papakura’s Broadway was named Top Office for the third quarter for both GCC (Gross Closed Commission) and Units (the number of properties listed and sold).

The third quarter also saw Century 21’s central city franchises in both Wellington and Auckland take out some key awards.

Alen Moshi, owner of Century 21 The Moshi Group in Wellington’s Courtenay Place, won Top Principal for the Quarter for both GCC and Units. Meanwhile, Century 21 Queen Street Realty in Auckland’s CBD saw sales star Winson He win Top Salesperson for the Quarter both for GCC and Units. Mr Moshi and Mr He also won Diamond sales awards.

Other Diamond awards went to Iresh Tennakoon (Local Realty) and Rupinder Kaur (Century 21 Fairdeal Realty, Manukau).

Platinum awards went to Jeh Wasti (The Moshi Group) and Gary Bal (Local Realty), while Kanwar Dhillon (Local Realty) won a Gold award.

Silver awards went to Ambi Basati and Deeyana Amosa (Fairdeal Realty), Aman Kaushal and Param Randhawa (Local Realty), and Andrew Pugh (Century 21 Premier, Palmerston North).

Bronze awards went to Team Chatty & Bani (Fairdeal Realty), Clifford Brown (Century 21 Gadsby Realty, Te Awamutu), and Anjali Amarasinghe and Komal Gill (Local Realty).

Top Property Management Office for the Quarter Over 250 Managements was won by Century 21 Edwards Realty, Botany. Property Management Office for the Quarter Under 250 went to Fairdeal Realty in Manukau. Vicki Southgate of Edwards Realty was named Property Manager of the Quarter.

Administration Team Member of the Quarter went to Julie Verrall of Edwards Realty while Mohe Abdo, also of Edwards Realty, received the Recognition Award. Ishan Sikka of Local Realty received the Quality Service Award. Sales Assistant of the Quarter was awarded to Tasreet Dhatt of Fairdeal Realty.

“The third quarter saw New Zealand go into Level 4 lockdown, with the entire Auckland region in lockdown for the second half of the quarter. Despite this, and ongoing restrictions in real estate, Century 21’s salespeople and offices up and down the country have done a phenomenal job. This all bodes well for a strong summer, with activity already on the rise,” says Tim Kearins.

www.century21.co.nz

