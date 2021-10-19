Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tower Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: Tower Insurance

Tower Limited (NZX/ASX:TWR) has appointed Paul Johnston as Chief Financial Officer, subject to completion of the regulatory approvals process.

Mr Johnston will join Tower from Chubb, one of the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance companies, where he is currently the Chief Financial Officer & Director of the company’s Far East Region, and was previously Financial Controller for the European region.

Prior to joining Chubb, Johnston spent four years at AIG, including as a Global Finance Director of Personal Insurance, based out of the UK. He is returning to New Zealand after more than 15 years offshore.

Tower Chair, Michael Stiassny welcomed Johnston’s appointment, saying, “The Board is pleased to welcome a CFO of Paul’s calibre to Tower and back home to Aotearoa. We are confident he will bring exceptional strength to the Tower leadership team.”

Tower Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull said, “Paul is an internationally experienced finance professional with more than 15 years senior experience in the insurance and financial services sectors. He has extensive strategic and operational finance experience, and we are delighted that he is joining the Tower team.”

Mr Johnston’s experience is predominately in general insurance, but also includes the complexities of reinsurance, regulation and reporting.

Mr Johnston says, “I’m excited to be joining Tower, a company I’ve long admired for its technology and data advantage and customer focus. Tower’s very solid capital and solvency position combined with its strong growth strategy will position us well to continue delivering sustainable shareholder value in the future.”

Mr Johnston joins Tower in January, replacing outgoing CFO Jeff Wright who ends his tenure on 31 December 2021.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 