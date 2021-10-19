Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Donates $200k Towards Two Major Incident Welfare Vehicles For St John After Super Saturday Pledge

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 12:58 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank


ASB is donating $204,000 to charity partner St John, which will be used to fund two major incident welfare vehicles after 39,025 people headed out on Saturday to get their first COVID-19 vaccine.

ASB announced last week that it was getting behind the country’s vaccination drive, pledging a $5 donation to the charity for every Kiwi who received their first jab between midnight Friday and midnight Saturday, and ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt says the result has been terrific.

“We really wanted to encourage New Zealanders to get out and get vaccinated, while also showing our support for St John, so this incredible result means we are able to make a significant donation to the charity, which will make a big difference to their teams on the frontline.”

ASB has topped up its donation to $204,000 to fully fund the two major incident welfare vehicles, which cost $102,000 each. The purpose-built vehicles provide facilities for crews responding on-site at major incidents, and are fully kitted out with a kitchen and cooker, shower and toilet as well as space to stretch and rest.

“As frontline workers, St John’s paramedics and ambulance staff play a significant part in the COVID response, and it’s their teams that feel the pressure in emergency situations, often working around the clock to provide critical support,” says Ms Shortt.

“These vehicles will provide them with a place to relax and recharge during those times so they can continue the amazing work they do caring for others.”

St John deputy chief executive Ambulance Operations Dan Ohs says, “St John strongly believes getting vaccinated is one of the best defences against COVID-19 and we are pleased Super Saturday was such a success, with so many people heading out to get vaccinated. With Auckland the epicentre of the current Delta outbreak, it’s encouraging 89 per cent of its eligible population has now had at least one dose.

"St John is incredibly grateful to our major partner ASB for incentivising those who got their first dose, with their gift to St John. This generosity will enable us to acquire two new major incident welfare vehicles to provide our ambulance officers with much needed resources and to support their well-being during major incidents and periods of heightened workload.”

The government hosted its Super Saturday vaxathon event this past weekend, aimed at encouraging as many Kiwis as possible to get vaccinated to boost overall rates. Just over 130,000 vaccinations were administered during this period, boosting the country’s numbers to 85 per cent of the eligible population that have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Ms Shortt says, “Achieving very high rates of vaccination is the best thing we can do to get back to some sense of normality and for business to be able to re-open and for us all to be able to reconnect.

“It’s been great to see the number of people that have got out there this weekend to play their part, so we can all enjoy a great Kiwi summer.”

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 