Portable Cabins Prove A Simple Solution To Many Working-Space Issues

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 6:24 am
Press Release: Able Spaces

Branding is key for any business’s success. One primary area where branding is visibly presented to the public is in a business’s workspace. While larger, more established companies can purchase necessary office space and have that space reflect their brand, this can be more challenging for SMMEs and start-ups.

A home-office, for example, might not be the best place to meet with clients. Similarly, SMMEs that require floor space for product sales or showrooms might find it too expensive to rent such space when it’s located in a traditional brick-and-mortar building. It can also prove trying to have to travel between office and manufacturing spaces if there is no location on-site where clients can be welcomed before touring a facility.

Portable cabins offer a great solution to many such issues. These prefabricated structures can be set up just about anywhere, as long as the correct legal requirements have been met. Since they are movable, owners can also easily use them as pop-up stores or portable showrooms. Their design also allows for versatility – from general office space to dining facilities – owners can adapt these cabins to their specific business requirements. Their customisable nature and lower costs of building also mean that owners can grow their workspace without having to spend extra to relocate premises or rent larger office space. These cabins’ design also allow both the building façade and interior design to reflect the business brand as a whole, which is not always possible to achieve if a company is located in a generic office building.

For business owners in need of (additional) office space that is customisable and reflective of the image they want their company to portray, but who might not have the necessary budget for a significant investment in office space, portable cabins can prove a valuable solution.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



