Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nurses And Midwives Invited To Return To Practice Under Supportive Initiative

Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 10:01 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Nurses and midwives who have left the workforce are being invited to return through a supportive Return to Practice Programme at MidCentral DHB.

An open day to discuss the Return to Practice Programme for both nursing and midwifery professions will be held at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday, 6 November .

Nurses and midwives will have the opportunity to learn more about how they can return to practice and be able to discuss their options with senior MDHB staff.

MidCentral DHB Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Celina Eves said there had never been a more exciting time to return to nursing or midwifery with the COVID-19 vaccination rollout having put nurses and healthcare workers in the public eye.

“However, we are still predicting shortages of experienced nursing and midwifery staff, and Māori nurses in particular, as the health system works towards health equity.

“We know that qualified nurses and midwives who have left the workforce already have the skills and experience to make a big difference to our people and their whānau, so we are keen to get them back.”

To support the return to practice, MidCentral DHB is offering a supportive programme that will assist in updating any required knowledge and skills so experienced nurses and midwives can return with competence and confidence.

Ms Eves said there were different opportunities and support available depending on each person’s situation, how long they had been out of practice and if they were still registered.

“Anyone can come along to our open day to meet with our senior nursing and midwifery staff to discuss opportunities and how we can support you,” she said.

Clinical, theoretical and cultural support is on offer as part of the programme.

MidCentral DHB’s Return to Practice midwifery programme offered the unique opportunity to work across both secondary hospital maternity care and primary birthing at Te Papaioea Birthing Centre.

“We want to boost our midwifery workforce with experienced staff who have done this before and are ready to return to a supportive working environment,” Ms Eves said.

“We are offering a generous development package to support you back to the profession and give you the best possible chance to return to midwifery.”

The Return to Practice open day will be at the MidCentral DHB Board Office, at Palmerston North Hospital, Gate 2 entrance off Heretaunga St, on Saturday 6 November from 10.30am to 2pm.

For Frequently Asked questions on our Return to Practice Nursing Programme, please click here.

You can RSVP to the drop-in session on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/3BiSwhT.

For more information, contact Yvonne Stillwell on yvonne.stillwell@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 