Global Employment Conference Coming To APAC

Global event to be opened with a speech from Sir Richard Branson, and APAC edition is headlined by Dr Parag Khanna. The program will feature leading global growth experts, founders, and visionaries.

Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes via its global employment platform, is this week hosting the world’s first and largest global employment conference; PANGEO.

The three-day event begins in the EMEA region, on Wednesday, October 20th. The highlight of this first day will be a Q&A session between the world-renowned entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, and Globalization Partners founder and CEO Nicole Sahin. They will discuss thinking big, thinking global, the power of believing in your vision and yourself and how to inspire your team to do the same.

Day two of the conference is also in the US time zone. The APAC region closes the conference, launching at 9am Singapore Time, midday Australian Eastern Daylight Time, and 2pm New Zealand Daylight Time on October 22nd.

Hosted as a virtual event accessible by anyone, from anywhere in the region, the APAC event will be opened by Globalization Partners General Manager of Asia-Pacific, Charles Ferguson, and followed with a keynote speech entitled: “The New War for Global Talent” from Founder and Managing Partner of FutureMap, Dr. Parag Khanna.

“The world of work is evolving, and large-scale global events such as PANGEO are essential for helping to define new opportunities and ways to navigate the road ahead. This coming-together of influential companies and minds provides an extremely valuable opportunity to engage in a meaningful forum about the evolving and exciting future of work. I am very pleased to be a part of it, and I am looking forward to all of the inspiring revelations that come out of this year’s event,” said Dr Khanna.

This will be followed by a full day of panel discussions covering everything from future-proofing your business, to key trends shaping the future of remote work, accessing new markets, staying compliant while pursuing international growth and employee retention.

Emerging HR technology will also be a key area of focus, and the conference will explore the ways in which it is empowering companies to grow and evolve. The panellists for the event are a confluence of the best brains in HR, technology, business and finance in the APAC region, coming together to share ideas and inspire growth and change.

“The PANGEO event as a whole, and more specifically PANGEO in APAC, will equip businesses with the skills, resources and knowledge to thrive in the new global world of work. We have brought the best and brightest together for the day, and look forward to sharing knowledge in an open, fun and insightful forum,” said Charlie Ferguson, APAC Director at Globalization Partners.

The conference agenda will cover everything a team needs to know about hiring international talent, reskilling at scale, keeping your company compliant across borders, tapping into opportunities that lie in new markets around the world, and building productive remote teams to unlock the full potential of your company’s long-term success.

The PANGEO Awards will also be announced at the conclusion of proceedings, seeking to highlight visionary organisations from across the globe who have embraced technology and new ways of thinking in order to excel.

