Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BusinessNZ And ExportNZ Welcome NZ-UK FTA Announcement

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

BusinessNZ and ExportNZ welcome today’s announcement of an agreement in principle for a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom that could be worth an extra billion dollars in export earnings for New Zealand.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the FTA looked to be a high quality deal that will give New Zealand exporters to the UK a largely tariff-free future, along with a number of immediate wins.

"This is a great result for trade between our two countries and opens the door to New Zealand welcoming the UK’s application to join the CPTPP, which will further strengthen that agreement as well," Mr Hope said.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard said exporters will be very happy with the deal.

"This is not only a good deal for our goods exports to the UK, but has a lot in it for our services exporters, including business visas for travel, the intention to work on mutual recognition of professional qualifications, and no barriers for professional services businesses. In a tough time of Covid-19 this is a shot in the arm."

Catherine Beard said the Minister of Trade and our lead negotiators should be congratulated on a job well done.

"Now all we need is to get our border working again so our exporters can get over there and make the most of the new opportunities."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Serious Fraud Office: Commences Enquiries Into Allegations Of COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud
The Serious Fraud Office has commenced a number of enquiries into alleged abuse of the Government’s COVID-19 Wage Subsidy. Director Julie Read said the allegations relate to multiple complex cases of potential fraud that have been referred to the agency following extensive investigations ... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 