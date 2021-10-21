Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 Aon Scholarship Winner Announced

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 3:26 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

Aon and The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the 2021 Aon Scholarship has been awarded to Adi Mehta.

Adi is a Risk Engineer at Swiss Re and submitted the winning entry on this year’s topic: Climate Change: Industry Impacts, Challenges and Opportunities'.

As the winner of the scholarship, Adi will attend either the 2022 Aon Global Clients Reinsurance Seminar in London or the 2022 Aon Hazards Conference in Australia, subject to travel availability.

'I'm excited, honoured and humbled after winning the Aon scholarship, as well as hopeful that the essay may prompt people to think differently and perhaps make small (or large) changes in the way they consider the defining issue of our time,' said Adi Mehta.

'I'm most looking forward to the relationship building opportunity afforded by meeting wider industry leaders and peers, and learning from their vast and varied experiences in the fascinating world of risk,' said Mehta.

We are proud to be able to give back to industry, empowering insurance professionals with professional development opportunities. Adi’s award winning submission was greatly deserved and I have no doubt this will be invaluable to his career development. We look forward to Adi being able to attend one of our highly renowned reinsurance seminars in the near future,’ said Robert De Souza, CEO ANZ, Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

“The Aon Scholarship has provided insurance professionals with a unique opportunity to learn, grow and expand their horizons within the industry, said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. We are delighted to announce Adi as this year’s winner, allowing him the opportunity to expand his knowledge at an international conference.'

When asked what he would say to someone thinking about applying for the Aon Scholarship next year, Mehta said: 'I would absolutely encourage anyone thinking about applying next year to do so as I had a lot of fun writing the essay this year. It was of course very informative doing the research, but most of all it was great having the opportunity to contribute to industry discussion on this important topic.'

