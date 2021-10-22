Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Covid Business Payments Welcomed, And “desperately Needed”

Friday, 22 October 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand has thanked the Government for listening to the business community and doubling resurgence payments for businesses hit hard by Covid health rules.

“The doubling of the Resurgence Payment are desperately needed, so wil be a relief for many in hospitality. At last there is more money to offset costs that are driving hospitality businesses toward bankruptcy.

“This is better late than never. I sincerely hope it’s enough to stop more businesses going to the wall – but for some it won’t be enough.

“It’s great to see the combined efforts of our sector over the past few weeks have finally convinced the Government we need and deserve financial support, and certainty about when and how our businesses can start operating profitably.

“Many, many hospitality and accommodation businesses, most of them family-owned, have failed or been severely damaged over the past 18 months.

“The key now is getting to a 90% vaccination rate, which is when all businesses using the vaccine certificate scheme will be able to open under any part of the new traffic light framework.

“We’re happy that the Government has heard our demand that it will only happen once legal protections are in place for those who refuse entry to non-vaccinated people and introduce staff mandates.

“We await further detail on support for businesses when Auckland moves into new framework and help that will target most effected businesses.”


www.hospitality.org.nz
Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not-for-profit organisation that supports over 3,000 members. To find out more visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

