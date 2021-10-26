Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Electricity Issued With Compliance Advice Following Investigation

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has issued Wellington Electricity Lines Limited with a compliance advice letter after an investigation into outages on its power lines network in 2017 and 2018 found they were mostly caused by matters out of the company’s control.

A compliance advice letter is the lowest level enforcement response that the Commission issues for this type of breach of network quality standards.

Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission’s investigation found that Wellington Electricity’s breaches did not indicate widespread concerns with management of the network or asset management practices in general.

“The main reasons that Wellington Electricity breached its network outage limits in 2017 were that its network was damaged by the Kaikoura earthquakes, and because of unusually high winds throughout the year,” she said. “Underground cable failures, possibly related to the earthquakes, as well as an unusually high number of cars hitting power poles were then a significant factor behind outages in 2018.”

However, Ms Begg said that the compliance advice letter recognised that the severity and duration of the outages was exacerbated by the lines company’s failure to follow good industry practice in some areas.

“The compliance advice letter outlines some systemic deficiencies where Wellington Electricity could have improved its performance to meet good industry practice,” she said.

“Wellington Electricity has engaged constructively throughout this investigation and shown a willingness to bring its policies and practices up to industry standard so that these breaches don't happen again, so a compliance letter with recommendations for improvements is an appropriate response.”

Ms Begg said that Wellington Electricity has complied with its price-quality path since 2018 but that the Commission’s compliance advice letter notes that further breaches could result in a stronger enforcement response. “In that event, the 2018 contravention will be taken into consideration,” she said.

Stronger enforcement responses range from enforceable undertakings to a warning letter to the Commission seeking a court-ordered financial penalty of up to $5 million per act or omission, or seeking criminal penalties.

Price-quality regulation

As a regulated monopoly under the Commerce Act, Wellington Electricity is subject to price-quality regulation. The price-quality path sets a limit on the total revenue it can earn, which affects how much consumers pay for lines charges in their electricity bills, as well as quality standards that limit the frequency and duration of network outages on an annual basis.

As part of its reporting obligations, Wellington Electricity disclosed to the Commission that it had exceeded the price-quality path quality standards in the 2017 and 2018 assessment periods. A lines company must fail its annual reliability assessment in two out of three years to contravene quality standards under a price-quality path.

The Commission’s decision was made after an investigation that included a review of information provided by Wellington Electricity and obtaining an independent expert opinion from Nuttall Consulting.

The compliance advice letter can be found on the Commission’s case register along with the expert opinion from Nuttall Consulting and Wellington Electricity’s response to the expert opinion.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



BusinessNZ: Third Snapshot Report Reveals $9.5 Billion Business Investment In Climate Action

Signatories to the Climate Leaders Coalition have committed to invest $9.5 billion over the next five years to reduce emissions from their businesses, as revealed in their third anniversary snapshot report released today... More>>

Digitl: The home printer market is broken
Printers are more of a security blanket that a serious aid to productivity. Yet for many people they are not optional.
Even if you don’t feel the urge to squirt ink onto dead trees in order to express yourself, others will insist on printed documents... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 