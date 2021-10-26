Buyers Seek Appointment As Health And Wellbeing Complex Goes Up For Sale

A modern facility fitted out and partly leased for a range of health and wellbeing uses has gone up for sale in Nelson’s inner-city fringe, inviting interest from investors and owner-operators.

The single-storey standalone building for sale 207 Bridge Street sits on a freehold site just two blocks from Nelson’s main commercial strip on Trafalgar Street. The property houses a counselling and psychology practice plus another counselling provider.

The two tenants occupy around 40 percent of the Bridge Street property, generating net rental income of $23,439 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

The third and largest tenancy is currently vacant. Previously home to a dermatology practice, it is fitted out with two high-end consulting/treatment rooms, a sluice room and a day case theatre, which would be suitable for a health provider such as a doctor or dentist.

Alternatively, real estate experts say the property’s zoning and location could see the building successfully repurposed as offices.

The freehold land and buildings at 207 Bridge Street, Nelson, are being marketed for sale by auction on Tuesday 30 November, through Bayleys Nelson.

Salesperson Gill Ireland said the property consisted of a building of some 260 square metres on 673 square metres of land zoned as part of Nelson’s inner-city fringe.

“Built in 1997, this impeccable low-maintenance facility is solidly constructed with a concrete-slab floor and foundation and a mix of concrete tilt-slab walls on boundary sections, along with timber framing. The exterior features Harditex cladding along with lightweight rolled corrugated Colorsteel roofing,” Ms Ireland said.

“These are inviting premises for existing and new tenants or owner-occupiers, with a clean, fresh and modern fitout throughout, quality fixtures and fittings, and no further investment required.”

The building is currently configured for three tenancies. The two occupied units each offer about 55 square metres containing two private consultation rooms, a waiting room and kitchenette area.

The main, vacant tenancy of some 150 square metres incorporates purpose-built medical treatment rooms, a theatre, equipment room and reception area.

The facility also benefits from a reception and waiting room area at the centre of the building plus a shared bathroom with three toilets.

“This building has an attractive street presence and ample signage options for its multiple tenancies,” Ms Ireland said.

“With multiple off-street car parks at the front and rear it’s easy to retain more than one tenancy.”

Ms Ireland said the property offered a new owner an immediate opportunity to expand the main tenancy by taking over an extra 55 square metres from one of the smaller units, which is on a month-to-month lease.

“With the primary tenancy vacant, this is a perfect opportunity for a health practitioner to come and own their own premises. There’s also the option to purchase the medical equipment separately.

“These are just some of the options this versatile offering presents for an investor, part owner-occupier or full owner-occupier,” Ms Ireland said.

The building for sale can be directly accessed from both the city side via Bridge Street and from the rear side via Ngaire Place.

Ms Ireland said it enjoyed ease of access to the central business district and all its amenities but also the privacy and space of its city-fringe location.

Nelson City Council’s Inner-City Fringe zone, which more or less surrounds the city centre, supports diverse activities including offices, supermarkets, bulk retail, service industries and cultural and recreational facilities.

“Nestled between Queens Gardens and the Maitai River, 207 Bridge Street is in a sought-after location with a desirable outlook across to the gardens and Suiter Art Gallery.

“In the past couple of years, this end of Bridge Street has been reimagined with more and more artisan and bespoke tenants moving in. These include The Kitchen eatery, the Little Beehive Co-op art and design store and Benjamin Black Jewellers.

“Overall, this precinct is home to a high-quality tenant mix of government, civic, and private practices for law and health professionals. With the completion of the Suter Café, inception of the Kirby Lane markets and with future development on the street expected, it has marked itself as an area of genuine progress in Nelson,” Ms Ireland said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

