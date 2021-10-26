Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

STAAH Is Proud To Become A New Zealand FernMark Licensee

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 12:21 pm
Press Release: STAAH

STAAH is delighted to announce that it has recently become a New Zealand FernMark Licensee. The FernMark acts as a ‘tick of approval’ from the New Zealand Government and gives confidence to our clients that STAAH is a New Zealand based technology company.

The FernMark Licence Programme is a government initiative designed to protect and promote New Zealand products and services to the world.

STAAH, being headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and operating since more than a decade, having the Fern Mark licence was a cherry on the cake for the STAAH team globally. This Fern Mark Licence means we’ve met all the eligibility criteria, which includes being GST registered in New Zealand, having a substantial level of New Zealand ownership, governance and employees, and having exported (delivering our service) for at least 12 months.

“We are gratified with this move”, says Tarun Joukani, Director – STAAH, He added, “The criteria also states that our products and solutions were developed in New Zealand, and the New Zealand Government is happy for our business to represent the country around the world giving our clients a level of confidence across the globe that we are a 100% New Zealand based company.”

From now on, you should start seeing the ‘FernMark’ (the Government’s trademarked Silver Fern) appear on some or all of our company literature and collaterals. The FernMark acts as a ‘tick of approval’ from the New Zealand Government.

What it means for STAAH Ltd.?

This ‘tick of approval’ means we’ve met all the New Zealand Government’s eligibility criteria, which should give you huge amounts of confidence.

The Programme employs a global monitoring service, Corsearch Brand Protection, that trawls the web for illegitimate use of the FernMark. This means that when you see the FernMark on a product or associated with a service, you know it’s an authentic New Zealand product or service.

About The FernMark Licence Programme

The FernMark Licence Programme is managed by the New Zealand Story Group which is
the custodian of the New Zealand FernMark. New Zealand Story is a government initiative
working to enhance New Zealand’s reputation beyond natural beauty. A licence to bear the
FernMark is a formal recognition of a business’s role as an ambassador of the New Zealand
Story.

For more information about STAAH refer to this link

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd. is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers helping them maximise their online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services.

STAAH works with more than 10,000 properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and Europe.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from STAAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 