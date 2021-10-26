Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Nut Butter Company Fix & Fogg Hosts Design Your Own Nut Butter Competition

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Fix and Fogg

Fix & Fogg, the award-winning nut butter company from Wellington, New Zealand has just announced their ‘Design your own nut butter’ competition, giving customers the chance to design their very own flavour of F&F nut butter!

This competition is a chance for customers to show some outrageous creativity - something out of the jar, nutty, fun and delicious. A combination that could be enjoyed right off the spoon, on toast or in a bowl of oats each morning that the world needs to try!

“Giving our customers the chance to design their very own flavour of Fix & Fogg nut butter may be considered a little bit nutty to some ... but it always ends up a fun and delicious experience for the F&F team! We love seeing the creativity shine through.”

“When we ran the competition in 2019, we received everything from S’mores (the winning flavour), to Rocky Road to even Mushy Peas! We can’t wait to see what entries we receive this year.” said Roman Jewell, Co-founder and CEO.

Fix & Fogg auctioned off 12 jars of the winning S’mores Butter flavour from 2019 on Trademe, with the winning bid of $2600 going directly to Women’s Refuge.

Prize details:

Prize is 12 jars of your very own custom F&F nut butter, recipe created by the F&F team.

The competition is open to anyone in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore or the USA.

Entries close at 5pm on Sunday 11 November. Entries must be entered through the Fix & Fogg website, winners will be contacted by email only. To choose the winner, the F&F team will put on their voting caps to decide on the most delicious and creative combination.

As well as being stocked in various independent stores and supermarkets across the USA, Fix & Fogg has recently launched into Whole Foods Market.

If you would be interested in learning more about Fix & Fogg, both in New Zealand and overseas, I would be happy to coordinate an interview with the founders Andrea and Roman Jewell or share any additional resources that you may need.

