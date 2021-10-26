Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Karl Cole Wins Clinical Informatics Leadership Award 2021

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: HiNZ

GP and chief clinical information officer at healthAlliance, Karl Cole, has won the 2021 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award.

In its third year, the award recognises the leadership, mahi and achievements of clinicians working in the field of data and digital health.

Nearly 1500 votes were cast to select the winner, who receives a free pass and speaking slot at a future HiNZ event and $5000 from Spark Health, to fund further study or attend a conference.

Over the past year, Cole has enabled the rapid digitisation of healthcare services across the Northern region in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His nominator said one of Cole's strengths is to engage clinicians and consumers at the early stages of health IT projects, creating a collaborative, co-design approach that focuses on making the patient journey more seamless.

“Through his experience and mana, Cole provides inspiration and leadership. His expertise keeps teams firmly focused on the customer, be they clinicians, administrators or health consumers,” the nomination said.

Cole says he is thankful to all his mentors who have encouraged him over the years, saying “it’s been so valuable to step outside normal pathways and see what it is like for others”.

He says recognising the important role of clinical informatics is key to getting value out of digital health.

“It’s hard to define sometimes, but I can tell you what it is not, which is just a turning a paper form into a PDF on the screen,” Cole explains.

“It is building towards the dream of a single longitudinal health record that is available in all care settings and configurable to end users’ needs.”

A three-person judging panel; deputy director general data and digital Shayne Hunter; Clinical Informatics Leadership Award 2020 winner and clinical advisor digital innovations at Waitematā DHB, Lara Hopley; and HiNZ board chair and the 2019 award winner Rebecca George, selected the finalists.

The judges said Cole is a strong advocate for data liquidity and interoperability, which gives him a unique perspective on digital projects.

“Working across regions and multiple stakeholders, Cole has demonstrated strategic acuity and an ability to ensure technical solutions align with real world clinical implications,” they said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from HiNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 