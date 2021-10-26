Kiwi Business, Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, Partners With Breast Cancer Cure

New Zealand has the seventh highest rate of Breast Cancer in the world, with one in nine women being diagnosed with the disease. That’s one woman diagnosed every three hours in New Zealand alone. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Kiwi business Kennerley Gourmet Grocery have launched their new 'You Are Amazing’ cookie product with the aim to not only bring awareness to the disease but to raise much needed funds for Breast Cancer Cure, New Zealand’s only not-for-profit organisation established to solely to find the cure for breast cancer.

“What a sweet way to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month” says Breast Cancer Cure CEO, Sonja de Mari. “The team at Breast Cancer Cure are delighted to have Kennerley Gourmet Grocery’s support, commitment and fundraising efforts. All funds raised go towards vital breast cancer research so the next generation of Kiwis can look forward to a future free from the fear of breast cancer.”

Kennerley Gourmet Grocery is made up of four New Zealand brands that deliver gifting solutions to Kiwis of all ages and all budgets. Hello&Cookie specialises in creating personalised cookies for customers, corporates and fundraisers and has created the Breast Cancer Cure cookies that are being sold across the four brands. Leveraging Celebration Box; New Zealand’s leading millennial gift box brand that delivers gift boxes, flowers and sweet treats nationwide, The Wild Rose; a Takanini based florist that delivers fresh, great value flowers, flower gift boxes NZ wide, and Paddock to Pantry; a Gourmet Grocery and high-end gifting business specialising in corporate gifts and beautiful gift baskets, allows Breast Cancer Cure to reach a large and diverse audience to maximise fundraising efforts.

You Are Amazing Cookies can be purchased through any of Kennerley Gourmet Grocery’s businesses, with $1 from every single cookie, and $6 from every cookie gift box donated directly to Breast Cancer Cure. The perfect gift to brighten up a friend, family member or colleagues' day during what has been a tough time, whilst also raising funds for research that is pivotal in the ongoing prevention, management and ultimately the cure for breast cancer. CEO Wayne Kennerley commented “As we continue to grow our business, it’s great to be able to leverage our brands and online presence to raise awareness and funds for organisations like Breast Cancer Cure.”

