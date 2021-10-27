Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Inaugural Insurance Stress Test Highlights Reliance On Reinsurance

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 10:03 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The first General Insurance Industry Stress Test (GIIST) from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua has highlighted the industry’s reliance on offshore reinsurance providers.

Stress tests serve an important purpose for regulators and financial entities. They provide a forward-looking lens on the resilience of an entity’s balance sheet to severe but plausible scenarios and help us assess risks to financial stability, Deputy Governor and General Manager for Financial Stability Geoff Bascand says.

The GIIST involved the five largest New Zealand incorporated general insurers - representing around 70 percent of the sector. The test was not intended as a pass or fail exercise, rather its main purpose was to assess the resilience, in particular the solvency, of the large general insurers to three severe but plausible scenarios.

The reinsurance market stress scenario envisaged significant problems in global reinsurance markets due to catastrophic events overseas that would make reinsurance capital harder to attain. This scenario emerged as the most extreme out of the three considered, and highlighted insurers’ reliance on reinsurance arrangements, and challenges for the insurance market in New Zealand if these arrangements were to be disrupted.

The economic downturn scenario modelled a three-year economic shock caused by a widespread domestic outbreak of COVID-19. General insurers’ balance sheets appeared to be well positioned to offset such an economic downturn, with their ability to reduce dividend payments potentially providing an additional buffer.

The severe weather events scenario consisted of three major storms occurring in a 12 month period. In this scenario, industry insured losses were material, but catastrophe reinsurance arrangements and reductions to dividends prevented significant falls in the insurers’ capital levels.

“As the release of yesterday’s Climate Changed report showed, climate change is increasing the intensity of weather events in New Zealand which have material physical and financial impacts,” Mr Bascand says.

“The stress test shows that increases in the intensity and/or frequency of weather events lead to lower profitability and dividend payments for insurers. If sustained, this could lead to higher premiums in the future. Physical and transition risks from climate change will be a focus of our industry stress testing over coming years.”

More information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 