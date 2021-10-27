Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kaipara Block Offers Income Potential With Lifestyle

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A bare block presenting a blank canvas for home building and horticulture while offering a coastal lifestyle near Dargaville is attracting strong interest in a buoyant rural Northland property market.


The 7ha Redhill Road property at Te Kopuru offers purchasers the potential to capitalise on the district’s developing water reservoir scheme for high value horticultural production.

The easy contour property is presently run as a grazing block. But vendor Sam Biddles says the potential for horticultural development has been heightened, thanks to the nearby Kaipara Water Scheme which is part of the larger Te Tai Tokerau reservoir scheme that includes four major dam sites around Northland.

The Kaipara scheme is due to have the first dam commissioned in coming months, and with it the potential to irrigate 4000ha of land specifically for horticultural use.

“This area has always had plenty of potential for horticultural development, with good contour, good soil and great location, particularly for avocado growing,” says Sam.

Water security has always been a restraint, and one that the scheme will obviously alleviate and offer multiple growing options on the free draining soils.

The property includes an adjoining 1ha block offering superb house site potential offering expansive views across the district and road frontage.

“At present in Northland there is a real shortage of good quality small blocks, and we are meeting very strong demand from interested buyers out of Auckland looking to escape the rigours of big city life. An interested buyer may choose to buy both blocks, using the larger one to base a horticultural development upon, and build their dream home on the smaller block,” says Bayleys agent Catherine Stewart.

Proximity to Dargaville only 15 minutes away and an hour’s travel to Whangarei only add to the block’s lifestyle appeal, and the ability to combine working from home with office demands.

The investment by one of the country’s largest avocado operations, Linwood Nurseries has also underscored the recognised potential of the district for future avocado development, where land values remain realistically placed compared to most other traditional horticultural districts around New Zealand.

The property is due to be sold by auction on November 17.

Click here for more information on the listing.

