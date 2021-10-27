Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EA Review Suggests Wholesale Market Not Broken

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand

A first look into the Electricity Authority’s review of the wholesale electricity market suggests the market is not broken, BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) says.

While the review poses questions around competition, BEC Executive Director Tina Schirr says there is still no reason to allege consumers are not getting a fair deal when paying for electricity.

The review claims consumption from the Tiwai aluminium smelter is responsible for higher electricity prices. Ms Schirr says the report omits the smelter’s role in assisting with demand.

"This ignores the Tiwai smelter being able to respond to fluctuations in system demand and help out in dry years, potentially providing up to 25% of what’s needed."

Responding to the review’s query of wholesale market competition, Ms Schirr notes that gas still has a role to play in energy security and affordability.

New Zealand’s overall energy system is blessed by an abundance of renewable hydro-electricity - but we need other forms of energy available for when rainfall is low.

Our current gas supply constrain is not likely to ease before 2023 and more investment is needed to support energy security and affordability. Looking ahead, Ms Schirr says a more diverse renewable electricity mix will help to bring down electricity prices in the future.

"The Energy Trilemma- tells us our overall energy system is strong. The Electricity Authority’s review indicates that the electricity component of our energy system is working well."

Ms Schirr says she is looking forward to reading closely both the review and issues and options papers, out for review, in the coming weeks.

Each year the World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index rates how well countries achieve the energy ‘trilemma’ - comparing how a country balances energy security, equity, and sustainability. New Zealand consistently scores within the top 10, ranking ninth of 127 countries in 2021.

Read the Electricity Authority’s full review here

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>




Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 