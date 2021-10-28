Ziraat Bank, One Of The Largest Banks In Turkey, Has Signed A Cooperation Agreement With JCB

TOKYO & ANKARA, Oct 27, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - A formal partnership has been signed between JCB International Co., Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd, and Ziraat Bank, one of the largest banks in Turkey. This collaboration means that JCB Cards will be accepted by over 500,000 merchants in Turkey using Ziraat Bank POS devices and cash registers. Further, approximately 7,300 Ziraat Bank ATMs in Turkey will also accept JCB Cards.

Ziraat's member merchants that will benefit most from this new cooperation are those that will also help Turkey to recover and grow its share in international tourism when restrictions are lifted. These businesses largely operate in the face-to-face (F2F) travel, retail, and accommodation sectors.

Card payments are increasing in Turkey in line with 2023[1] cashless society goals. This cooperation will create a great opportunity for Turkish companies to connect with Asian consumers, while at the same time expanding the payment network of JCB in Europe.

Cuneyt SAGLIK, Executive Vice President for Payment Systems and Loan Processes of Ziraat Bank, comments; "Our Bank, which operates with its subsidiary banks and branches in 112 locations in 17 countries around the world, and JCB, one of the world's largest payment networks, initiated an important cooperation by signing this agreement. As a result of Ziraat Bank's widespread payment network, JCB cardmembers will be able to safely shop at 500,000 merchants using the card of their choice and meet their cash needs more conveniently by using approximately 7,300 Ziraat Bank ATMs."

Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., says; "Turkey is a very important market for JCB cardmembers. In 2020, Ziraat Bank was selected as Turkey's most popular bank for the 5th time and this is proof of its strength in the market and a testament to its customer service quality. Therefore, this collaboration we established with the aim of expanding our payment points for our cardmembers is a very exciting step for JCB. We look forward to working closely with Ziraat Bank to support the growth of merchants that now have the chance to welcome JCB cardmembers to their customer network."

[1] '2019 Global Payment Trends Report - Turkey - Country Information', 2019 [Online], https://www.jpmorgan.com/merchant-services/insights/reports/turkey, [Accessed on: 30/09/2020]

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its card acceptance network includes about 36 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, it has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, it commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information please visit: www.global.jcb/en

About ZIRAAT BANK

Founded in 1863, Ziraat Bank is a Bank that carries out its operations at 112 points in 17 countries across the world. Ziraat Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Turkey, is an important brand that broke many firsts in the banking field in Turkey with its deep-rooted history. It stands out with its extensive branch network, its products and services designed in line with the financial needs of its customers, and with the promise of being an "accessible" brand that is "more than just a bank". With its rich product and service diversity, synergistic structuring created along with its domestic and foreign affiliates, unrivaled market knowledge and experience, human resources and strong financial structure, it provides the energy and motivation it will need in the growth process without interruption. Ziraat Bank continues and will continue to shape Turkey's banking sector, as it was the case in the past.

