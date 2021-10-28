Air Transport Industry Hit Hardest By COVID-19

The air transport industry (air and space transport) in New Zealand employed 5,600 (35.0 percent) fewer people in February 2021 compared with February 2020, when the COVID-19-related travel restrictions weren’t yet in place, Stats NZ said today.

This was the biggest percentage drop in employment for any industry (at subdivision level) in the year to February 2021.

“The country’s international borders remained closed for quarantine-free travel for most of this period, while domestic air travel was severely affected by lockdowns, regional travel restrictions, and the lack of international tourists,” statistical business register manager Stuart Pitts said.

