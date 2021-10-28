Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Making Christmas Fully Connected

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Primo Broadband

As this second year of Covid has shown, having access to quality broadband is vital for families for education, entertainment, and for just keeping in touch.


Primo’s Matt Harrison is keen to brighten up Christmas for three families in Taranaki.

Primo broadband aims to help three Taranaki families/whānau for Christmas with a free broadband connection through its annual Primo It Forward campaign.

Matt Harrison, the founder and Top Dog at Primo, says the company sees quality broadband as a vital part of modern family life.

“We know there are literally hundreds of families that could do with a hand, especially this year, but we are trying to make a small dent in a mountain of need and make a difference for some folks.”

Now in its seventh year, Primo It Forward works by getting nominations from the community for those families who are doing it a bit tough and could do with a free connection for a year. It can be via one of the company’s Ultrafast Fibre connections or, being a wireless specialist, Primo can also provide a link to rural people away from main cable links.

“We recognise that families come in all shapes and sizes and have very different needs,” Harrison says.

“Primo It Forward is aimed at those with children of school or early childhood education age and where providing free internet is going to make a significant difference to their lives.”

To be eligible the families must be nominated by a third party, and multiple nominations can be received for the same family. Nominations close on December 5.

The nomination form is at:

https://www.facebook.com/PrimoItForward/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Primo Broadband on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 