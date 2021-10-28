Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Proposing A New Ministry Of Green Works To Tackle Housing, Infrastructure, Climate

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 6:52 pm
Press Release: First Union

WHAT:

An ambitious approach to housing, infrastructure and climate change is urgently required to deal with the challenges of both today and tomorrow.

FIRST Union has commissioned a report from co-authors Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul that examines the problems with the status quo in construction and infrastructure, the opportunities for change and the interrelatedness of core social issues like skills shortages, a lack of innovation and insufficient coordination to deal with the climate crisis.

The report proposes to establish a Ministry of Green Works with integrated design, construction, and oversight functions that builds public sector capacity to directly address infrastructure deficits, with a focus on public housing and green infrastructure like public transport.

Link to full report

WHEN:

14:00-15:00, 28 October 2021

WHERE:

Online launch followed by a Q&A: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89278713298

In person at FIRST Union’s Wood Conference: Willowhaven, 31 Beaumont Road, Ngongotaha, Rotorua 3010. Please RSVP for in-person attendance

WHY:

Today’s report, A Ministry of Green Works for Aotearoa New Zealand: An Ambitious Approach to Housing, Infrastructure, and Climate Change, was co-authored by Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul.

"As advocates for working people across Aotearoa, we know that many of the most pressing challenges for our members are systemic and can only be solved by meaningful intervention at the governmental level," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

"We commissioned this report from policy experts Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul because it’s our duty to our members to look beyond the immediate workplace issues like wages and health and safety and consider the structural barriers that prevent working people from achieving decent living standards, while leaving us unprepared for the challenges of the future."

"Because wage rises alone will not be enough if workers still can’t afford to live in decent houses and are dealing with the personal and social costs of climate change."

"Meanwhile, we have huge opportunities available to us as a country and a chance to really learn from the past as we build back from Covid-19 - this report is all about learning from Aotearoa’s history in order to prepare for our futures."

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 