Proposing A New Ministry Of Green Works To Tackle Housing, Infrastructure, Climate

WHAT:

An ambitious approach to housing, infrastructure and climate change is urgently required to deal with the challenges of both today and tomorrow.

FIRST Union has commissioned a report from co-authors Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul that examines the problems with the status quo in construction and infrastructure, the opportunities for change and the interrelatedness of core social issues like skills shortages, a lack of innovation and insufficient coordination to deal with the climate crisis.

The report proposes to establish a Ministry of Green Works with integrated design, construction, and oversight functions that builds public sector capacity to directly address infrastructure deficits, with a focus on public housing and green infrastructure like public transport.

WHEN:

WHERE:

WHY:

Today’s report, A Ministry of Green Works for Aotearoa New Zealand: An Ambitious Approach to Housing, Infrastructure, and Climate Change, was co-authored by Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul.

"As advocates for working people across Aotearoa, we know that many of the most pressing challenges for our members are systemic and can only be solved by meaningful intervention at the governmental level," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

"We commissioned this report from policy experts Max Harris and Jacqueline Paul because it’s our duty to our members to look beyond the immediate workplace issues like wages and health and safety and consider the structural barriers that prevent working people from achieving decent living standards, while leaving us unprepared for the challenges of the future."

"Because wage rises alone will not be enough if workers still can’t afford to live in decent houses and are dealing with the personal and social costs of climate change."

"Meanwhile, we have huge opportunities available to us as a country and a chance to really learn from the past as we build back from Covid-19 - this report is all about learning from Aotearoa’s history in order to prepare for our futures."

