Comcast Earnings: NBC Brand Props Up NBCUniversal Corporate Demand Share, Peacock Lags In Streaming Competition

As Comcast reports its latest quarterly earnings, Parrot Analytics has revealed how NBCUniversal and its various subsidiaries stack up in the battle for consumer attention.

When looking at Originals Demand Share, NBC content fares quite well, with 6% share of the highly competitive US market for Q3 2021. This is good for second place among the competition, behind only Netflix at 7.7%, and ahead of fellow legacy brands CBS (5.7%) and ABC (5.1%).

However, streaming service Peacock is not being leveraged properly so far, as the service accounts for 6.5% of SVOD catalog demand demand share, and just 1.6% of digital original demand share in the US.

Corporate Demand Share finds NBCUniversal in fourth place among US consumers with 10.6%, trailing its legacy media brethren such as Disney (20.1%), ViacomCBS (13.1%) and WarnerMedia (12.1%).

The parent companies of two other major streaming services report earnings today as well - Apple and Amazon.

Off the success of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ is now the fourth most in-demand streaming service for original content globally, with 6.1% demand share in Q3 2021. It leapfrogged Hulu (5.5%) to get there, but still trails Netflix (45.8%), Amazon Prime Video (12.1%) and Disney+ (8.4%).

Amazon Prime Video is still the second most in-demand streaming service for original content globally at 12.1% - boosted by the high global demand of its Indian originals.

However, Amazon Prime Video has fallen to third place in the US for the first time, at 8.6%, and is now behind Disney+’s 8.9%, which has grown rapidly in 2021 due to the success of its live action Marvel series.

Originals Demand Share - United States

(Click here for more details on how we calculate Originals Demand Share)

Demand for NBC content does well with US audiences, and is in second place behind only Netflix.

Netflix is followed by the major broadcast networks. NBC originals (including Peacock) have a 6.0% share of American audience attention this quarter, CBS originals (including Paramount+) have 5.7% and ABC original series have 5.1%.

Corporate Demand Shares - US

(Click here for more details on how we calculate Corporate Demand Share)

Collectively, the 6 largest media corporations control almost three quarters of US demand for TV series. 29.2% of audience attention goes to originals from other platforms.

The highest share (20.1%) of US audience attention in 2021 Q3 is paid to series ultimately from the Walt Disney Company - including Hulu, Disney+ and Hotstar - with ViacomCBS content holding the second largest share (13.4%).

NBCUniversal is in fourth place amongst its legacy media conglomerate competition, at 10.6% share.

Exclusive vs Non-Exclusive Content

Peacock has the largest share of nonexclusive demand for its content of the nine streamers measured for this analysis - meaning subscribers can go elsewhere for the most popular series available on Peacock.

In the short term, this does not bode well for the service adding and retaining subscribers. Demand for original content is key to subscriber growth and demand for exclusive licensed content is key to retention, and Peacock is lagging behind the competition in both of these categories.

However, longer term, after Disney buys out Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu, NBCUniversal will eventually claw back the exclusive rights to many highly in-demand NBCUniversal series, and likely use those shows to bolster its own Peacock catalog.

Demand for Peacock Originals

Peacock Originals accounted for 1.4% of US digital original demand share in Q2 2021. This moved up slightly to 1.6% in Q3 2021.

This suggests there wasn't much affinity between subscribers who headed to Peacock for Olympics coverage and Peacock’s original content slate.

