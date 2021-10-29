Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Comcast Earnings: NBC Brand Props Up NBCUniversal Corporate Demand Share, Peacock Lags In Streaming Competition

Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

As Comcast reports its latest quarterly earnings, Parrot Analytics has revealed how NBCUniversal and its various subsidiaries stack up in the battle for consumer attention.

When looking at Originals Demand Share, NBC content fares quite well, with 6% share of the highly competitive US market for Q3 2021. This is good for second place among the competition, behind only Netflix at 7.7%, and ahead of fellow legacy brands CBS (5.7%) and ABC (5.1%).

However, streaming service Peacock is not being leveraged properly so far, as the service accounts for 6.5% of SVOD catalog demand demand share, and just 1.6% of digital original demand share in the US.

Corporate Demand Share finds NBCUniversal in fourth place among US consumers with 10.6%, trailing its legacy media brethren such as Disney (20.1%), ViacomCBS (13.1%) and WarnerMedia (12.1%).

The parent companies of two other major streaming services report earnings today as well - Apple and Amazon.

Off the success of Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ is now the fourth most in-demand streaming service for original content globally, with 6.1% demand share in Q3 2021. It leapfrogged Hulu (5.5%) to get there, but still trails Netflix (45.8%), Amazon Prime Video (12.1%) and Disney+ (8.4%).

Amazon Prime Video is still the second most in-demand streaming service for original content globally at 12.1% - boosted by the high global demand of its Indian originals.

However, Amazon Prime Video has fallen to third place in the US for the first time, at 8.6%, and is now behind Disney+’s 8.9%, which has grown rapidly in 2021 due to the success of its live action Marvel series.

Originals Demand Share - United States

(Click here for more details on how we calculate Originals Demand Share)

  • Demand for NBC content does well with US audiences, and is in second place behind only Netflix.
  • Netflix is followed by the major broadcast networks. NBC originals (including Peacock) have a 6.0% share of American audience attention this quarter, CBS originals (including Paramount+) have 5.7% and ABC original series have 5.1%.

Corporate Demand Shares - US

(Click here for more details on how we calculate Corporate Demand Share)

  • Collectively, the 6 largest media corporations control almost three quarters of US demand for TV series. 29.2% of audience attention goes to originals from other platforms.
  • The highest share (20.1%) of US audience attention in 2021 Q3 is paid to series ultimately from the Walt Disney Company - including Hulu, Disney+ and Hotstar - with ViacomCBS content holding the second largest share (13.4%).
  • NBCUniversal is in fourth place amongst its legacy media conglomerate competition, at 10.6% share.

Exclusive vs Non-Exclusive Content

  • Peacock has the largest share of nonexclusive demand for its content of the nine streamers measured for this analysis - meaning subscribers can go elsewhere for the most popular series available on Peacock.
  • In the short term, this does not bode well for the service adding and retaining subscribers. Demand for original content is key to subscriber growth and demand for exclusive licensed content is key to retention, and Peacock is lagging behind the competition in both of these categories.
  • However, longer term, after Disney buys out Comcast’s remaining stake in Hulu, NBCUniversal will eventually claw back the exclusive rights to many highly in-demand NBCUniversal series, and likely use those shows to bolster its own Peacock catalog.

Demand for Peacock Originals

  • Peacock Originals accounted for 1.4% of US digital original demand share in Q2 2021. This moved up slightly to 1.6% in Q3 2021.
  • This suggests there wasn't much affinity between subscribers who headed to Peacock for Olympics coverage and Peacock’s original content slate.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 