Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Backs Small Business With Contactless Debit Fees Waiver Until End Of 2021

Friday, 29 October 2021, 10:31 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has today announced it will continue to waive merchant fees on contactless debit card transactions for eligible small business customers until 31 December, 2021.

ASB’s executive general manager for Business Banking Tim Deane says, “ASB is acutely aware small business owners throughout the country are doing it tough and every little bit of financial relief helps them get through.

“In September we waived merchant fees for contactless debit card transactions for eligible small business customers until the end of October to support them as they traded through the latest COVID-19 disruptions. We’ve now extended that relief until the end of the year to continue to provide support through the traditionally busy Christmas trading period.

“We’ve been impressed with the way many small businesses have learned the lessons of last year’s lockdowns to better position themselves this time around. We are seeing diversification and digitisation of small businesses across New Zealand as business owners have found ways to innovate to secure new cashflow streams under difficult COVID trading restrictions.

“But we know we have a role to play and we are committed to supporting them through.”

The bank has a strong track record of backing business, including throughout the COVID era, through a range of financial and non-financial support initiatives. For example, when the RBNZ increased the Official Cash Rate by 0.25% in October ASB committed to holding our Business Base Rate steady through to the end of 2021. “While the OCR increase puts pressure on our funding costs, we won’t be passing this cost through on our business base rate, which is used to price loans most used by our small business customers.”

Last year ASB grew its business lending by 9% in a year when total business lending in New Zealand fell by almost 1.5%. It also helped boost 100 small businesses with its Borrow the All Blacks campaign and provided grants through a Backing Business partnership with TVNZ.

“Over the past month we hosted a series of Backing Business: Mental health and wellbeing sessions to give all Kiwi business owners the opportunity to learn practical tips and tools to help them, their employees and their families navigate through this time.

“We continue to back our business customers and encourage any business - or personal customers - who are concerned about their situation to contact us to discuss the many ways we can support them.”
 

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 