Zoetis Seeks Clearance To Acquire Animal Healthcare Rival Jurox

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Zoetis Inc. (Zoetis) seeking clearance to acquire Betrola Pty Limited, which owns the Jurox group of companies (Jurox).

Zoetis is a global animal healthcare company that develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for companion animals (such as cats and dogs) and production animals (such as sheep and cattle).

Jurox is an Australia-based animal healthcare company that also develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for companion and production animals. Jurox’s business includes a New Zealand subsidiary, Jurox New Zealand Limited.

In New Zealand, Zoetis and Jurox overlap in the supply of several different products used to treat ailments in companion and production animals. These products include treatments for internal and external parasites and for inflammatory and microbial conditions, as well as a range of sedatives.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.



© Scoop Media

